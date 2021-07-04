9 Cars Launching This Month (July 2021) – VW Taigun To Tata Dark Editions

From Dark Edition models of the Tata Nexon and Altroz to the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, a slew of new products will go on sale in the country this month

As the notorious pathogen marked its spread across the globe, the automotive industry suffered a major slump. In April last year, manufacturers recorded zero sales. However, with the easing lockdowns and restrictions, the sales tally has started to record respectable numbers. Impressed with the figures, manufacturers have now gained back the interest for the Indian market.

Resultantly, new launches are scheduled to take place almost every month. However, July 2021 seems to be the most happening one of all, as a lot of new cars would be going on sale in the country this month. In case you are wondering what all cars are launching this month, here’s a list that packs the answer.

1. Tata Nexon & Altroz Dark Edition

Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition of the Harrier, and it does alluring. In fact, the carmaker has received a great response for the Harrier Dark Edition. Now, the homegrown brand is planning to launch the Dark Edition models of the Nexon and Altroz as well.

The Dark Edition examples of both of these models have started reaching the dealerships already. And a launch is expected to be right around the corner.

3. Audi e-tron SUV & e-tron Sportback

Audi is also preparing to launch its electric offerings in the Indian market. There are likely to be two products from the German carmaker’s stable – e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback. Bookings for both of these models have already commenced. Talking of the powertrain, these BEVs are powered by a 95 kWh battery pack that sends power to a 355 Hp electric motor. Audi claims that e-Tron SUV and e-tron Sportback can offer a driving range of 359-484 km on one charge.

5. Jaguar F-Pace SVR

The Jaguar F-Pace is a gorgeous SUV. With smooth lines and appealing curves, it is an attention-grabbing vehicle. But, the British marque is now prepping up for the launch of the most powerful iteration of the F-Pace in the Indian market. It is called the F-Pace SVR. Bookings are already open for the super-SUV, which sources power from a 5.0L supercharged V8 that puts out 543 Hp and 700 Nm. Yes! It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.0 seconds.

6. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen has had a tough time meeting the demands of the Indian audience. However, now the carmaker seems to have a potent product on its side – Taigun. Developed specifically for the Indian market, the Taigun will be a compact SUV from the German brand. Dealers have started accepting the bookings unofficially; however, the brand has been tight-lipped about the Taigun’s launch. The compact SUV will be offered with two engine choices in the Indian market – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI.

7. Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini has shared a teaser of the upcoming Huracan STO’s arrival to Indian shores. The Huracan STO will be officially going on sale in the Indian market on 15 July. The V10 supercar is powered by a 5.0L naturally-aspirated motor, spitting out 631 HP against 565 Nm. And these numbers are filtered to the wheels via a 7-speed DCT unit. With all of these numbers, it can reach the 100 kmph mark in just 3 seconds and boasts of a top speed of 310 kmph.

8. Mercedes-AMG e53 & E 63 S

Mercedes-Benz has recently launched the new E-Class in the country. Now the brand is readying itself to launch powerful iterations of its mid-size luxury saloon. Variants expected to be on the cards are E 53 and E63 S. Powering the former of the two is a 423 Hp 3.0L 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol motor, while the latter will use a bigger 4.0L twin-turbo V8 to produce power output in excess of 600 Hp.