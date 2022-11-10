8 Upcoming SUVs Costing Rs. 10-18L – Creta, Harrier, Safari, Jimny, Thar

The midsize SUV segment will see plenty of action over the next twelve months or so as a number of new models are waiting in the pipeline

The Indian automotive industry has witnessed a number of new launches in aplenty in the midsize SUV segment in recent years. It seems like more new models are waiting in line to take advantage of buyers’ preferences in this luring space. Here we have a list of all the upcoming five- and seven-seater SUVs in the midsize class:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is expected to make its local debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale. It gets a brand new front fascia in line with the Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy while gaining more features on the inside. However, the existing 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines will likely be carried over.

2. MG Hector Facelift:

The updated version of the MG Hector has already been teased quite a few times officially and it will likely be launched in the coming weeks. It gets a mildly updated front end while the interior gains a host of revisions including the largest touchscreen infotainment system in the Indian automotive industry. No mechanical changes are expected.

3. Tata Harrier Facelift:

The 2023 Tata Harrier could make its domestic premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo as well. It could be subjected to a slew of updates inside and out. Do not expect any radical changes though as it could be a mid-life update. The existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque will more likely be retained.

4. Kia Seltos Facelift:

In a similar fashion to the Creta facelift, the Kia Seltos, which is currently the second best-seller in the midsize SUV segment, will receive an update next year. The facelifted Seltos won’t debut at the Auto Expo though as its market launch will likely happen in the second half of 2023 with notable visual changes.

5. Tata Safari Facelift:

Just like its five-seater sibling, the Tata Safari will likely get a mid-cycle update in the early parts of the next calendar year. The 2023 Tata Safari may gain visual revisions and new features inside the cabin in response to the growing competition in the three-row space.

6. 5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The India-spec five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. It will have larger proportions than the global three-door Jimny Sierra. Judging by the spy shots, it will have a more premium interior with the addition of new features and technologies. It will be equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

7. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be launched sometime next year in India and it will be based on the same platform as the Scorpio N. The stretched wheelbase Thar will be roomier and able to accommodate more occupants to appeal to a wide range of customers. It will be powered by the familiar 2.2-litre diesel and the 2.0-litre petrol engines, albeit in different states of tune to offset the increased weight.

8. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

The five-door Force Gurkha made its global debut as the Ksatria SUV in Indonesia recently and is expected to be introduced in India in the coming months. It will be sold in multiple seating configurations and the same Mercedes-Benz sourced diesel engine will continue to be offered.