8 Upcoming Skoda Cars You Should Wait For In India

In the lineup of upcoming Skoda cars in India, there are three ICE SUVs, three sedans and two EVs expected to launch within the next year and a half

Skoda Auto India seems to be gearing up to introduce up to eight new passenger vehicles in the domestic market over the next year and a half. The lineup will feature a highly localized compact SUV as the major highlight, along with the facelifted Slavia and Kushaq, as well as two premium EVs. Here is everything you need to know:

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

The compact SUV will utilize the MQB A0 IN platform, shared with the Kushaq and Slavia, to maintain a competitive pricing strategy. It will be powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, generating 115 PS and 175 Nm of torque, and will offer both manual and automatic transmission options.

The upcoming model, scheduled to debut in March 2025, will be named one of the following: Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq and Kylaq. This five-seater, which has been spotted testing multiple times, is preparing to compete against strong contenders such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

2. Skoda Kushaq & Slavia Facelift:

In H2 2025, the facelifted Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will arrive. These updated models are expected to feature new technologies, including Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera system, along with other advancements. Both the exterior and interior will receive modest updates, aiming to extend the appeal of their current generations.

3. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq:

The all-new Skoda Kodiaq has already been spotted testing undisguised on Indian roads and it will be introduced in early or mid-2025 with huge revisions inside and out. Constructed on the updated MQB Evo architecture, it will likely continue with the 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and will boast larger proportions and a more upmarket cabin.

4. New Skoda Superb & Octavia:

While the fourth-generation global Superb has not yet arrived, its predecessor made a comeback to India a few months ago through the CBU route. The all-new Superb is expected to hit the market in the near future. The new Octavia, on the other hand, is also being speculated to debut sometime next year.

5. Skoda Enyaq & Elroq:

Both the Enyaq and Elroq are being considered for India and they are expected to arrive along the course of 2025 and in 2026. The Elroq is also underpinned by VW Group’s MEB platform and it has an overall length of 4.2 m. It will be sold in three battery configurations upon launch globally and we expect both electric SUVs/crossovers to come with a range of over 500 km on a single charge in India.