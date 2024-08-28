8 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes That Worth The Wait In India

Royal Enfield is expected to introduce as many as eight new bikes in India over the next few years. Below is an overview of these upcoming models

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce new motorcycles across the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc segments. After launching the updated Classic 350, the Classic series is set to expand with the introduction of a single-seater Goan Classic 350 and a 650 cc modern retro roadster. The 450 cc and 650 cc lineups will also see further additions while the brand is simultaneously developing its first electric motorcycle. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the eight forthcoming models.

1. Updated Royal Enfield 350s:

After the release of the updated Classic 350, Royal Enfield’s other 350 cc models, including the Hunter 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350, which have also seen strong sales, are expected to undergo minor updates soon. These revisions will likely introduce new colour choices, refreshed graphics, and added features. The existing 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, producing just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque, will remain unchanged, continuing to be paired with a five-speed transmission.

2. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a single-seat bobber variant of the Classic 350, potentially called the Goan Classic 350, with the trademark already filed. Featuring whitewall tyres, a raised handlebar, and revised ergonomics, this model will distinguish itself from the recently updated regular variant. The launch is expected in the coming months at the MotoVerse 2024 in Vagator, Goa.

Also Read: Production-Spec Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Spied Again

3&4. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin & Bullet 650:

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin name has been trademarked for an upcoming 650 cc retro-modern roadster. This model, set to debut in early 2025, has already been spotted testing several times across India and Europe. It will feature a single-piece seat, a circular LED headlamp, wire-spoked wheels at both ends, chrome accents, and the iconic pilot lamps.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be powered by a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, producing 47 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. It will share its sub-frame with the Shotgun 650. Similarly, the Bullet 650, drawing significant inspiration from its 350 cc Bullet sibling, is anticipated to launch in the latter half of next year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Likely Working On A 450 cc Cafe Racer

5&6. Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 & Scrambler 650:

The near-production test mules of the Scrambler 650 with a distinctive two-into-one exhaust system have been caught testing multiple times in recent times fuelling the rumours that it will also launch sometime next year under the name Interceptor Bear 650. The flagship dual-purpose adv based on the 650 cc platform is also said to be under development but it may take more than two years to arrive.

7. Royal Enfield 450 cc Cafe Racer:

A sportier version of the Guerrilla 450 is reportedly under development, with the potential to compete with the upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400, which is expected to launch this festive season. A leaked Royal Enfield product plan had earlier hinted at a cafe racer built on the 450 cc platform. This semi-faired, retro-themed model, like the Guerrilla 450, will target high sales volumes both in India and abroad.

8. Royal Enfield Electric Bike:

Royal Enfield filed the design patent of its first-ever electric motorcycle, internally dubbed the electrik01, a few months ago. As you might expect, it boasts a modern retro design appeal taking plenty of inspiration from the latest Classic range. The technical specifications are yet to be disclosed and the model will likely go on sale as early as 2026.