8 Upcoming Premium Bikes (Rs. 2-4 Lakh) – RE, KTM, Yamaha

Explore India’s upcoming premium motorcycles including the Triumph Scrambler, KTM 390 Duke, multiple Royal Enfields and more in the ₹2-4 lakh range.

India’s motorcycle enthusiasts have reason to be excited, as a lineup of premium two-wheelers is poised to make its mark in the ₹2-4 lakh price range. From sporty contenders like the Aprilia RS440 to the timeless classics of Royal Enfield, these motorcycles offer a spectrum of choices for riders with diverse tastes.

Whether you’re seeking exhilarating speed, rugged adventure, or a touch of nostalgia, the upcoming offerings promise to cater to a wide range of riding preferences. Let’s take a closer look at these highly anticipated motorcycles, each with its own unique charm and features, set to hit Indian roads in the coming months.

1. Aprilia RS440

Launch Date: September 7

Expected Price: ₹3.50-4 lakh

The eagerly awaited Aprilia RS440 is set to hit the Indian market soon. This supersport motorcycle features a 440cc parallel-twin engine with an expected output of 48 bhp. Paired with a six-speed transmission that includes a quick-shifter and a slipper clutch, the RS440 is expected to reach a top speed of around 180km/h, making it an exciting performance motorbike.

2. Triumph Scrambler 400X

Launch Date: October 2023

Expected Price: ₹2.5-₹3 lakh

Triumph will soon launch its second 400cc model in India – the Scrambler 400X. It gets the same engine as the Speed 400, which is a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine delivering 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm. It will come with a 6-speed gearbox, slip-and-assist clutch, and ride-by-wire technology. Bookings for it are already underway!

3. New KTM 390 Duke

Launch Date: Early 2024

Expected Price: ₹3.20 lakh

The next-generation KTM 390 Duke is a head-turner with its updated design and advanced features. It boasts a larger 399cc liquid-cooled engine producing 43.5 bhp and 39 Nm. An updated chassis, lighter wheels and braking system, and launch control are the biggest highlights. The bike continues to feature a 6-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch.

4. Yamaha R3

Launch Date: Early 2024

Expected Price: ₹4-4.5 lakh

Yamaha’s R3 will arrive as a CBU from Indonesia, offering a 321cc parallel-twin engine generating 42 bhp and 29.5Nm. Notable updates include new LED indicators and a brand-new purple colour. Basic features include a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, and an LCD display. Although designed as a supersport, the R3 rides like a sports tourer, being comfortable enough for long rides.

5. Yamaha MT-03

Launch Date: Early 2024

Expected Price: ₹3.50-4 lakh

The naked sibling of the R3, the Yamaha MT-03, shares the same 321cc parallel-twin engine producing 42 bhp and 29.5 Nm. It comes with similar features, including a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, and an LCD display. The design is reminiscent of the MT-15 but with larger dimensions.

6. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Launch Date: November 1

Expected Price: ₹2.5 lakh

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is one of the most exciting upcoming premium motorcycles in India. It features a sharper, modern design compared to the current Himalayan 411, as shown in the teasers, along with a new chassis. The new 450cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces an estimated 40 bhp and 40 Nm, likely to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

7. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Launch Date: Early 2024

Expected Price: ₹3.5-₹4 lakh

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be the brand’s new bobber, with a low-slung stance. It will feature a 648cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp and 52 Nm, the same as the Interceptor, GT650, and Super Meteor. A comfortable riding posture and a removable pillion seat option will make it an appealing choice.

8. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Launch Date: Late 2024

Expected Price: ₹3.5-₹4 lakh

The Classic 650 is set to further expand Royal Enfield’s 650cc family. It will be powered by the proven 649cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor. It’s expected to produce 47 bhp and 52 Nm, with subtle fueling and throttle calibration changes to suit the Classic’s character. The gearbox will remain a smooth-shifting six-speed unit.