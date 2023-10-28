8 Upcoming Premium 7-Seater SUVs To Wait For – Tata To VW

Here we have listed the upcoming premium 7-seater SUVs that will be positioned above the midsize SUV segment in India

In the list of upcoming premium 7-seater SUVs, we have explained about models from Tata, Toyota, Mahindra, Kia, Volkswagen, Skoda and others:

1. Tata Safari EV:

Following the launch of the facelifted Safari and Harrier, Tata is planning to bring in a slew of new offerings such as the Punch EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV. The trio of zero-emission SUVs will likely be launched sometime next year and they could be followed by the Safari EV in 2025. The seven-seater will be positioned above the upcoming Harrier EV and both could share the battery pack and associated underpinnings with a claimed driving range of more than 500 km.

2. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

The three-row version of the global Toyota Corolla Cross is specially developed for India and it will be rolled out of a new plant in Karnataka by early 2026 reportedly. It will have exterior and interior changes over the regular model and the wheelbase will be stretched. It will be positioned above the Hyryder and below the Fortuner, and will likely use the same 2.0L petrol and strong hybrid petrol engines found in the Innova Hycross.

3. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq & VW Tayron:

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq and the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan were unveiled globally only a few weeks ago and they are expected to make their way to India sometime late next year. Otherwise, the German carmaker might just bring only the three-row Tayron-based premium SUV to India.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will arrive by December 2024 and is based on the XUV700. However, the electric drivetrain will be brand new as it will likely have a 60-80 kWh battery pack capable of a claimed driving range of well over 500 km on a single charge. Expect the equipment list to be packed as well.

5. Kia EV9:

The flagship seven-seater electric SUV from Kia, the EV9, made its global debut in its production form earlier this year and is available in multiple battery configurations in overseas markets. We do expect the Kia EV9 to reach India sometime next year via the CBU route considering the good reception for the EV6 crossover.

6. Tata Safari Petrol:

The petrol-spec Tata Safari and Harrier will be introduced in India next year and the same powertrain will find its way to the Curvv and Sierra as well. The 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine will be made available in six-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic transmission choices. The TGDI four-cylinder unit will likely put out 170 PS and 280 Nm.

7. Toyota Fortuner Hybrid:

The mild hybrid version of the Toyota Hilux will arrive first in the international markets before being used in the Fortuner. We are yet unsure whether it will be offered in the existing Fortuner or the much-speculated next generation.