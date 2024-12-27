8 Upcoming New Bike & Scooter Launches In January 2025

January 2025 brings exciting two-wheeler launches in India, including electric scooters, upgraded bikes, and new models like the Royal Enfield Classic 650

January 2025 is set to be a thrilling month for motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts in India, as the two-wheeler industry gears up for a wave of exciting launches. From refreshed versions of popular models to brand-new entries designed to cater to diverse riding preferences, manufacturers are all set to kickstart the year with a bang. Here’s a glimpse of the two-wheelers set to make their debut this January.

1&2. Honda Activa e: and QC1

Honda is set to electrify the market this January with the launch of its much-anticipated Activa e: and QC1 electric scooters. These models will initially be available through Honda’s existing dealer network in key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The Activa e: is expected to carry an ex-showroom price tag of approximately Rs1.30 lakh, while the QC1 is likely to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh. Bookings for both scooters will commence on January 1, 2025, with deliveries scheduled to roll out in phases starting February 2025.

3. Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield is likely to introduce the Scram 440 in India by January 2025, with the official pricing and delivery timelines to be revealed at launch. Built on the proven chassis of the Himalayan 411 and Scram 411, the Scram 440 features a larger, more powerful engine that delivers enhanced performance. The bike is anticipated to be priced at approximately Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an exciting addition to Royal Enfield’s lineup.

4. Hero XPulse 210

Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil the new XPulse 210 in January 2025. Powered by the 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine from the Karizma XMR, it produces 24.8 PS and 20.7 Nm of torque. Compared to the XPulse 200 4V, the XPulse 210 offers notable upgrades, including a taller windscreen, longer-travel suspension for enhanced adventure capabilities, and a TFT instrument console. The pricing is anticipated to be slightly higher than the current XPulse models, placing it near the Karizma’s price range.

5. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure

KTM is gearing up to launch its new-generation 390 Adventure lineup, along with the highly anticipated 390 Enduro R, in early 2025. Bookings for these models began in December 2024, following their debut at the India Bike Week. Prospective buyers can secure their bikes with a token payment of Rs 1,999. The 390 Enduro R is expected to be priced at around Rs 3.30 lakh, while the 390 Adventure S may carry a price tag of Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Hero Xoom 125R

Hero MotoCorp unveiled the Xoom 125R at the 2023 EICMA event, positioning it as a strong contender in the 125cc sporty scooter segment. Set to launch by late January 2025, the Xoom 125R is expected to feature 14-inch wheels and may be powered by the same 124.6cc engine found in the Hero Destini 125. Pricing for the scooter is anticipated to range between Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom).

7. 2025 TVS Ronin

TVS Motor Company is set to launch the updated Ronin in January 2025. First showcased as the Ronin DS at the Motosoul 2024 event in Goa, this new variant introduces two fresh color options and comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. The updated model is expected to be priced at approximately at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

8. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Classic 650 in January 2025, following its unveiling at EICMA 2024. The motorcycle blends the timeless design and appeal of the popular Classic 350 with the powerful engine and frame of the Shotgun 650. Expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the Classic 650 aims to deliver a perfect mix of style, performance, and heritage.