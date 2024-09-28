8 Upcoming Mahindra e-SUVs In India – Big Launches Cooking!

Mahindra will introduce its XUV.e and BE series of EVs in the coming years while the existing ICE lineup will also get electric alternatives in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has a long lineup of new models on the horizon, featuring both internal combustion engined and electrified SUVs. The brand plans to launch its XUV.e and BE series of electric vehicles in the coming years, alongside electric alternatives for its existing ICE range locally. Here we have explained about them:

1. Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV:

Mahindra is set to launch an electric version of the XUV 3XO by the end of this calendar year. This model will be positioned below the XUV400 in the lineup and is expected to offer a driving range of approximately 400 km. The electric XUV 3XO aims to compete directly with the base and mid-level variants of the Nexon EV, Tata Punch, Citroen eC3 and the recently introduced MG Windsor EV.

2.&3. Mahindra XUV.e8 & XUV.e9:

In H1 2025, Mahindra is set to launch the XUV.e8, an electric SUV based on the XUV700. The exterior design will closely mirror its conceptual prototype while the interior will feature a triple-screen setup and a newly designed two-spoke steering wheel. Built on the INGLO platform, this flagship SUV is expected to deliver a driving range of over 500 km per charge. Additionally, the XUV.e9, a coupe variant of the XUV.e8, is also likely in the second half of next year.

4&5. Mahindra BE.05 & BE.07:

The homegrown manufacturer is expected to launch the BE.05 before 2025 concludes, a model that was first showcased as a concept a few years back. Having been spotted on public roads during multiple test runs, this upcoming electric SUV is expected to deliver a range of over 500 km. The more advanced BE.07 is also under development but is said to launch only in 2026.

6,7&8. Mahindra Scorpio.e, Bolero.e & Thar.e:

Mahindra had already trademarked the Scorpio.e and Bolero.e names and previously expressed its intentions to electrify its ICE range in the future. They will be accompanied by the Thar.e, based on the five-door Thar Roxx, expected to launch around late 2026.