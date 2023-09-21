8 Upcoming EVs Within The Next 12 Months In India

Brands like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia and Maruti Suzuki are expected to launch new electric vehicles over the next year or so

Here we have explained about the eight possible all-new electric vehicles that are expected to launch within the next twelve months or so in India.

1. Tata Punch EV:

Next month, Tata Motors is expected to launch the Punch EV in the domestic market and it will have a charging port mounted on the front fender. It will have minor visual differences compared to its ICE sibling. It will feature Ziptron technology and will be positioned above the Tiago EV. It may get two battery options with a claimed range of up to 350 km.

2. Tata Curvv EV & Harrier EV:

Based on the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Curvv EV is believed to hit the market in the final quarter of this FY before the arrival of the IC-engined Curvv. The design will be heavily influenced by the concept and it will have a coupe-like roofline and will be equipped with a high-tech interior. Expect the driving range to be around 500-550 km. The Harrier EV will also be introduced before the end of the next CY.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Spotted testing multiple times already, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is based on the ICE XUV700 and will have notable visual and interior changes compared to its regular sibling. It will likely use an 80 kWh battery pack with dual electric motors enabling an all-wheel drive configuration.

4. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The production-spec Suzuki eVX electric crossover will reportedly be unveiled in late 2024. To likely be introduced in India in early 2025, the eVX will become the first zero-emission offering from the brand and it will take on the upcoming Curvv EV and XUV.e8. It will spawn a Toyota sibling and will be based on the 27PL platform. It could have a range of around 550 km.

5. Kia EV9:

The seven-seater Kia EV9 was revealed earlier this year and has a claimed driving range of over 541 km in the WLTP cycle. It comes with ultra-fast 800V charging capability enabling the battery to replenish to 239 km in just 15 minutes. At the 2023 Auto Expo, the EV9 concept was displayed and the production model could hit showrooms sometime next year.

6. New-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric & Ioniq 6:

If Hyundai decides to expand its flagship EV range, the Ioniq 6 is one of the possibilities for India. It uses a 77.4 kWh battery pack enabling a driving range of over 610 km on a single charge. The new generation Hyundai Kona Electric is also available in the global markets and the Creta might get electrified in the near future. Rumours also suggest that the E-GMP skateboard architecture could be localised for future use.