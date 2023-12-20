8 Upcoming Electric SUVs From Top 4 Car Brands In 2024

Here we have explained about the eight upcoming electric SUVs from top 4 car brands in India – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra – in 2024

The 2024 CY will welcome an assortment of new electric SUVs as the top 4 carmakers prepare to unleash new zero-emission models as part of the transition towards electrification.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to be offered in two battery configurations with the top-spec trims having a claimed driving range of over 550 km. It will spawn a Toyota sibling based on the design cues derived from the Urban SUV concept. The more evolved version of the eVX was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo a few weeks ago.

The five-seater electric SUV will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv, Mahindra XUV.e8, Hyundai Creta EV and others and it will be exported to international markets from MSIL’s production facility in Gujarat. It will boast a premium interior as features such as a floating touchscreen, an all-digital cluster, HUD, 360-degree camera system, six airbags and ADAS are possible.

2. Hyundai Creta Electric:

The test mules of the Creta EV have been spied hiding under the body of the regular ICE Creta quite a few times in India. It will boast exterior revisions to differentiate itself from its IC-engined counterpart. It could feature a large battery pack sourced from LG Chem and the claimed driving range could be well over 450 km.

3. Tata Curvv EV, Punch EV & Harrier EV:

Tata Motors is planning to launch a trio of new electric SUVs in the 2024 calendar year. The Punch EV is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks while the Curvv EV and Harrier EV will be introduced in the first half of 2024, and both will have a range of over 500 km. They will be positioned above the recently facelifted Nexon EV and will share the features list with it but new equipment additions are also expected.

4. Updated Mahindra XUV400, XUV300 EV & XUV.e8:

Just as Tata, Mahindra appears to be working on launching as many as three e-SUVs in 2024. Firstly, the XUV400 will get an update that concentrates on a new interior while the XUV300-based electric SUV will reportedly be launched by the middle of 2024. It will be followed by the XUV700-derived XUV.e8 based on the INGLO platform towards the end of the year.