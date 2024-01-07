8 Upcoming Electric Scooters In India In 2024 – Honda To Yamaha

In this article, we look at the top 8 upcoming electric scooters that will be launched in 2024 in the Indian market

The electric scooter segment is undoubtedly the hottest segment to look out for as some major strides have been taken and the results are quite the hype. They have already entered the list of top 8 scooters sold in a month and pretty soon the list is expected to include more electric than ICE scooters.

1. Ather Family scooter

Ather is also planning to introduce a family scooter that will go up against the likes of TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Based on the spy shots, the scooter is larger than the 450 series which are compact in nature. The headlight is horizontal and quite slim, it comes with telescopic forks at the front, 12-inch alloy wheels with discs at the front end. The seats seemed to be wide and spacious, a practical flat floorboard, pillion grab rail, integrated footrests, and a horizontal taillight.

Looking at the width of the seat and the design, it will have more under seat storage than the 450 series. The touchscreen unit looked similar to the 7-inch unit on the 450 series so they might use the newly improved version or offer the Deepview LCD model that were introduced on the entry level 450S models. There is no information on the pricing of this model, and we will have to wait until its launch to know more about it.

2. Honda Activa electric

There is not much information or spy shots regarding the electrified Activa, but Honda has teased an image with the Activa’s silhouette with the words ‘Coming Soon’. With the increasing popularity of electric scooters like the Ather and TVS iQube, it is more likely that Honda will introduce the Activa E sooner than expected.

The powertrain details are unknown but with respect to design, we believe it will be similar to the Activa 6G and the Activa 125, with some minor upgrades to differentiate the electrified version. The details on the battery pack and the usable range are also scarce and we may have to wait longer to get more information on it, but we do know that it will have a swappable battery. The launch is expected to happen in the first half of 2024.

3. Honda EM1

The EM supposedly stands for Electric Moped and is positioned as an entry-level e-scooter throughout the world. It has already been unveiled overseas and because of the economic cost factor we believe it may be launched in India and other Southeast Asian countries. It comes with swappable lithium-ion battery technology. As it is an entry level model, the performance and range is expected to be quite low.

The range is expected to be around 50kms which is low compared to the other scooters in our market but when you consider the swappable battery which can be swapped out in a few minutes, it makes sense to use it in Tier 1 urban cities as of now. It should be priced under Rs 70k making it accessible for a lot more people.

4. Suzuki Burgman electric

Suzuki is expected to enter the electric scooter market by bringing the Burgman Street Electric. The two-wheeler will be an electrified version of the ICE counterpart and will sport the same design language, which includes a bulky front apron and a slim back tail section. Burgman Street Electric is expected to pack a lithium-ion battery with fast charging that can generate power up to 4KW.

It may also come in the same colour options as the ICE-based Burgman which are red, black, and blue. We believe that for now it will be priced slightly higher than the ICE counterpart and may be with more demand and production it might reduce in the future.

5. Yamaha Neo Scooters

The famous Japanese automaker will now dive into the EV space with its Neo’s scooter brand. The company introduced two new electric scooters whose full launch is expected to go underway next year. The Yamaha Neo electric scooters are said to be equivalent to 50cc and 125cc ICE models and may deliver a sporty styling, practicality, and good performance.

The Neo E01 is the larger of the two and is expected to deliver performance similar to a 125cc scooter. The scooter might adopt a maxi-scooter styling and could end up being called the EMAX. The Neo E02 will be the smaller one of the two and will deliver performance similar to a 50cc scooter. Both the scooters are expected to be belt-driven by a BLDC motor paired to a removable Li-ion battery pack.

6. Kinetic Luna

The electric vehicle gets a modern moped design with a square headlight, most likely all LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster. The floorboard clearly looks beefier than the slimmer spine on the TVS XL100. This could mean the battery pack is situated underneath. The large floorboard could also be compatible with accessory carrier racks for extra practicality, and perhaps, it could also accommodate a gas cylinder.

At the front, it also gets a crash guard and footpegs for the rider. The Kinetic Green e-Luna gets a telescopic fork at the front, twin rear shock absorbers, spoked wheels, and drum brakes at both ends. Other technical details are not available at the moment but according to our sources, it will have a top speed of 50kmph.

7. Hero Vida (new)

The Hero Vida V1 Coupe is based on the V1 Pro itself and is essentially a flagship offering with more features. It sets itself apart from the standard version with the single-seat that can transform back to a dual-seater, a rare feature on any scooter on sale. Other than this, the Hero Vida V1 Coupe gets all the features as the standard variant.

These features include cruise control, Boost Mode, keyless ignition and a seven-inch TFT touch screen. The 0-40kmph acceleration time for the Pro variant stands at 3.2 seconds and offers a top speed of 80kmph with four ride modes – Eco, Ride, Sport, and user-customisable.

8. Gogoro 2 Series

A couple of electric scooters from the Taiwanese electric vehicle startup, Gogoro are expected to launch in 2024 and the Gogoro 2 series will be among them. As for the specifications, the highest-end model of Gogoro 2 may offer a range of 170km on a single charge along with 7kW of power output from its electric motor.

Other than that, a great set of smart features could also be in place such as a visually appealing dynamic dashboard, weather detection for adjusting the torque, reverse mode, and more. Gogoro also recently introduced the Crossover with 3 variants that are also expected to make it to India.