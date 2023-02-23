8 Upcoming Compact SUVs In India – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Kia

Maruti Suzuki will launch three SUVs this years while Tata will introduce the Punch CNG around festive season in India

The compact SUV segment will be further expanded with the arrival of new models this calendar year while all-new SUVs are coming in the future as well. Here we bring you all the details:

1. Tata Punch CNG:

The Tata Punch CNG was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and it will go on sale later this calendar year in India. The micro SUV will be equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine capable of running on CNG and it will apparently be more fuel efficient than the petrol-only unit. It will also feature twin-cylinder technology for the first time.

2. Kia AY:

The upcoming compact SUV from Kia will be positioned above the Sonet and it will be launched by the middle of this decade. The Kia AY will have a rugged stance with tall pillars but it won’t likely be offered with a 4WD powertrain. Reports indicate that a fully-electric version is also under development. The ICE model will use a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

3. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Codenamed Ai3, the Hyundai micro SUV will sit on the modified version of the platform used in the Grand i10 Nios. It will likely draw design cues from the Casper and expect it to use the same 1.2-litre petrol engine powering its compact hatchback sibling. Expected to go on sale this festive season, it will rival Tata Punch.

4. Tata Punch EV:

The Tata Punch EV was expected to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo but instead, the brand showcased a range of premium SUVs such as Curvv and Harrier EV. The electrified Punch could come with the Ziptron technology found in the Nexon EV and Tigor EV and expect it to share battery pack with the latter with a claimed range of well over 300 km.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

In April 2023, Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Fronx compact SUV coupe. The five-seater will be available with a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. With a coupe-like roofline, it is heavily influenced by the Grand Vitara in terms of design and has a lot in common with the Baleno.

6. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

By the end of Q2 2023 or in the third quarter, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV. The five-door model carries the same old-school design as its three-door global sibling and it will be equipped with a 1.5L petrol engine. It will be connected to a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT, transferring power to all four wheels.

7. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

In the next few weeks, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Brezza CNG in India. It will feature a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine and will be sold in multiple variants. It will become the first CNG offering in its segment.

8. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx based Toyota badged model will more likely arrive in the second half of 2023 and it could take design inspiration from the Yaris Cross.