8 Upcoming Cars From Maruti & Hyundai In The Next 12 Months

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are planning to bring in a slew of new models over the next 12 months in India and here we have a complete list to show you

In the Indian automotive industry, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are two major players and they garner the majority of the market share. Over the years, both brands have brought in some interesting vehicles but considering the evolution of customer preferences and to have a cleaner future, they are planning to launch a host of new models. Here’s the list of the upcoming offerings:

1. Maruti Suzuki YTB:

The YTB is based on the Baleno and it will have the SUV coupe body type. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine producing 100 PS and 150 Nm and will likely be paired with a five-speed transmission. It will have plenty in common with the Baleno including the interior bits and features list.

Debut: 2023 Auto Expo

Launch: Early 2023

2. Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny:

The five-door India-spec Jimny is also being tested in India and it will be larger than the global three-door Sierra. It will likely use a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine while a five-speed MT and a six-speed AT could be on offer sending power to all four wheels as standard. It will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha.

Debut: 2023 Auto Expo

Launch: Mid 2023

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The new generation Swift is expected to make its global debut sometime next year in Japan and it has already been caught testing in Europe as well. It will get evolutionary exterior and interior changes alongside having a more premium interior. Expect it to reach India later next year or in early 2024.

Price: Rs. 6-9 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch: Late 2023 or Early 2024

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5:

The locally assembled Ioniq 5 will be launched in India early next year and it will be priced lower than its Kia EV6 sibling. It will be underpinned by the E-GMP skateboard platform. The EV has been tremendously received in the global markets and it could find a lot of takers in India as well with a range of around 530 km on a single charge.

Price: Upwards of Rs. 40 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch: Early 2023

5. Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kona Electric has long been mooted to arrive in India to take on MG ZS EV and it will get a new rival in the form of BYD Atto 3 too. The updated version will get new equipment onboard while cosmetic updates and interior revisions will also be part of the package. But, the existing range of 452 km will likely remain the same for India.

Price: Rs. 25 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch: Late 2022 or Early 2023

6. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The highly anticipated facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta will be introduced in India sometime next year. The exterior will follow the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy as the front fascia will be brand new and the cabin will also gain a host of updates. However, the 1.5L petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.4L turbo petrol options could remain unaltered.

Price: Rs. 10-19 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch: 2023

7. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

The Verna midsize sedan will get a big upgrade next year as a brand new version will be launched. It will take design inspiration from the global Sonata and Elantra and the interior will be more advanced as well. Features such as ADAS-based tech, a large sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charger, etc are highly likely.

Price: Rs. 13-19 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch: 2023

8. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Hyundai is believed to strengthen its entry-level portfolio with the debut of an all-new micro SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo in concept or near production form. It could be underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and could use a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Price: Rs. 5.5-9.5 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch: Early 2023