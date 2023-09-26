8 Upcoming Cars For Under Rs. 10 Lakh In India – All Key Details

In the list of upcoming cars for under 10 lakh, we have explained about models from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Honda and Toyota

Over the next twelve months or so, the passenger vehicle segment will witness the arrival of a number of new models from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Honda and Toyota that will be priced below Rs. 10 lakh.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to be launched in the first half of 2024 and it will get evolutionary exterior changes and a brand new interior. One of the major highlights will be the presence of a 1.2L hybrid petrol engine.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

In the upcoming Dzire, likely bound for H2 2024, the same hybrid petrol engine which will likely be claimed capable of 35-40 kmpl mileage will be used. The design changes will be more or less similar to that of the all-new Swift and the same can be said for the interior.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

In 2024, Honda will bring in the third-generation Amaze and India could be one of the first markets to get the popular compact sedan. While the existing petrol engine and gearbox combination could be retained, the exterior will be brand new taking inspiration from Honda’s global sedans like the latest Accord.

4. Tata Punch EV:

Next month, Tata Motors is expected to launch the electric version of the Punch micro SUV. It will incorporate the Ziptron technology and will likely have a claimed range of around 350 km.

5. Kia Sonet Facelift:

In early 2024, Kia will introduce the facelifted Seltos in India. The cosmetic changes will be influenced by the facelifted Seltos while the cabin will gain minor updates.

6. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

Along the same timeframe, Mahindra could introduce the XUV300 facelift taking inspiration from the XUV700 and Scorpio N. The interior will be a major overhaul but the 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will likely stay put.

7. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx could be dubbed the Urban Cruiser Taisor. It will only get minimal changes inside and out compared to the donor and it will go on sale before the end of this year.

8. Tata Nexon Facelift CNG:

The CNG version of the Tata Nexon is believed to be in the works and it could be launched next year. The 1.2L petrol engine will be utilised for the bi-fuel version and it could be offered in multiple trims.