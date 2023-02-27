8 Upcoming Car & Bike Launches In March – 3 Cars, 4 Bikes, 1 Scooter

Hyundai will launch the new generation Verna on March 21 in India while a host of other models are waiting in the pipeline as well

In the third month of the 2023 calendar year, brands such as Honda, Hyundai, Royal Enfield, Aprilia and possibly Maruti Suzuki are expected to bring in new products and here we have all the key information:

1. Honda City Facelift:

Early next month, Honda Cars India will launch the midlife facelift for the fifth-generation City. Besides minor exterior changes, the midsize sedan segment leader will get new strong hybrid variants and it will remain unchanged mechanically.

2. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

The new generation Hyundai Verna will officially be launched on March 21 and its bookings are open. The midsize sedan gains a brand new exterior taking inspiration from the global Hyundai sedans and the interior will be thoroughly revised as well. It will be equipped with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing around 160 PS.

3. Honda CB350 Cafe Racer:

Honda is expected to launch a cafe racer based on the CB350 on March 2 in India and it will feature a retro design accentuated by a bikini fairing, a single seat and a rear cowl. Elsewhere, it has several commonalities with the H’ness and CB350 RS and boasts chromed-out elements. It is powered by the familiar 348 cc engine developing 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm.

4. Updated RE Interceptor & Continental GT 650:

The images of the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 have appeared on Royal Enfield’s UK website revealing all the necessary details. Available in a black edition, the 650 twins gain an LED headlamp, revised switchgear and black alloy wheels with tubeless tyres amongst other features.

5. Aprilia Typhoon 125:

Piaggio India is planning to introduce a number of new models in the coming years. The Typhoon 125, which is already on sale internationally, will launch in India with feature a new design, LED headlight, a USB charger, CBS and an all-digital instrument console. It could be slotted below the SR 125 and will use a BSVI Stage 2 compliant 125 cc engine.

6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to launch towards the end of next month or in April 2023. The compact SUV coupe made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and it will be powered by a new 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.2L NA petrol engine. It sits on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno and will come with a feature-packed interior.

7. TVS Apache RTR 310:

Internet speculations suggest that TVS will bring in the Apache RTR 310 next month but no official confirmation has been made by the brand yet. It will be positioned below the RR 310 faired motorcycle and it could be priced at around Rs. 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It will use the same 312 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the RR 310, BMW G310 GS and G310 R.