8 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars This FY In India – Launch Details

In the current financial year, as many as eight new seven-seater cars (SUVs and MPVs) will likely be launched in India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota and others. Read on to know more:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar will arrive in the second quarter of this FY and it will be heavily inspired by the recently launched new Creta with big revisions inside and out. It will gain features such as Level 2 ADAS and the equipment list will be further enhanced.

2. Kia EV9:

The flagship seven-seater electric SUV from Kia has garnered significant praise in global markets, boasting a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle. Its anticipated launch in India is slated for around this festive season or in the final quarter of this fiscal year. Positioned above the EV6, it aims to make a strong impression in the Indian market in the premium space.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV is expected to arrive in India before the end of this FY and it has been on sale in markets like South Africa for a few months now. It will use the same 48V mild hybrid technology found in the Hilux MHEV, as the system will enable improved fuel efficiency, lower emission and boost acceleration.

4. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth generation Carnival will launch in India in the coming months. It received a facelift globally a few weeks ago and the India-spec premium MPV will get similar changes inside and out but compared to the old model on sale, it is a radical departure inside and out as this is the first time an all-new generation is making its way to Indian shores. The 2.2L diesel engine will continue, linked with an eight-speed torque converter auto.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

In the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, Mahindra is set to launch the XUV.e8, based on the XUV700, in India. It will be built on the INGLO platform and may leverage Mahindra’s partnership with VW. Speculations suggest a driving range of over 500 km, along with a feature list similar to that of the XUV700.

6. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

The five-door Force Gurkha has already been teased in India and it will go on sale in the coming weeks. It will be available in multiple seating configurations including a seven-seater arrangement and the interior will get a larger touchscreen, shift-on-fly knob and a new digital cluster. The 2.6L Mercedes-Benz sourced diesel mill will stay put, paired with a five-speed MT.

7. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder:

The three-row versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are expected to launch before the end of this FY in India. They will get cosmetic updates compared to their five-seater siblings and will have changes behind the C-pillar to accommodate the added row of seats. The familiar 1.5L mild hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines will continue.