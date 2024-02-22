8 Popular ICE Cars To Get Electric Version In India – Launch Details

The concept of EVs is quite new so it is more sensible as of now to make EV versions of the ICE cars rather than building one from scratch

Here are 8 of the top ICE cars that will get an electrified version soon in the Indian market. We have explained about the possible launch timeline and other interesting bits:

1. Hyundai Creta EV

The Creta EV is expected to be priced around Rs 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). No details regarding the battery or charging information have been revealed but we do know that the motor’s output will be around 150bhp. The range will be around 400 to 450 km based on the size of the battery.

It is expected to be feature-packed with touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered and ventilated front seats, and 6 airbags. As per reports it will be launched during the 2nd half of 2024.

2. Honda Elevate EV

We believe that the Elevate EV will be priced at around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). No details regarding the battery, motor or charging technology have been disclosed by Honda India yet but we expect the details will be revealed sooner than later as Honda is now showing keen interest in the Indian market and promises to bring in more SUVs along with other models.

The drivable range will be around 350 to 400 km. Currently, the features we can confirm are touchscreen infotainment with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, sunroof, digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and ADAS technology. As per Honda, it is preparing to launch the Elevate EV in 2026.

3. Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV will be priced at around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will use the battery pack and technology implied in the Nexon EV but will be bigger to aid the additional weight. The drivable range will be 500 km.

Based on the features provided in the ICE version we’re sure that the EV will come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless phone charging, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), up to 7 airbags, ESP, 360-degree camera, and ADAS suite of tech. You can expect the Harrier EV to be launched during the second half of 2024.

4. Tata Safari EV

The Safari EV will be the 7-seater version of the Harrier EV but will have minor differences as seen on the ICE versions and is expected to be priced at Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will use the battery pack and technology implied in the Nexon EV but will be bigger. The drivable range will be 500 km.

Similar to the Harrier EV the list of features is quite long and includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless phone charging, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), up to 7 airbags, ESP, 360-degree camera, and ADAS suite of tech. We expect it to be launched in the first half of 2025.

5. Renault Kwid EV

The electrified version of the Kwid is expected to be priced at around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to get the same 26.8kWh battery pack which it uses in the European version of the Kwid EV which is already being sold in parts of Europe and China.

The European version produces 44hp and 125Nm of torque and we expect the numbers to remain similar in the Indian version too. The drivable range will be 295 km. Its features include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and a reverse parking camera. It will be launched in early 2025.

6. Hyundai Exter EV

The expected price during launch will be Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will sport a 40kWh battery pack with charging speeds of up to 50kW DC fast charging. The drivable range is 300 to 350 km.

The features list includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, wireless phone charging, rain-sensing wipers, sunroof, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, TPMS, and rear parking camera. We expect the Kwid EV to be launched either at the end of 2024 or early 2025.

7. Tata Altroz EV

The price is expected to be Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The battery options include a 30kWh and a 40.5 kWh battery pack and will be provided as medium and long-range options similar to the Nexon EV. It will be available with multiple charging options including a DC fast charger.

The range is expected to be 325 kms on the medium range and 465 kms on the long-range models. Its features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof, 45W Type-C USB charging ports at the front and rear, paddle shifters for regen function, wireless charger, and a 360-degree camera. It will be launched at the end of 2024.

8. Mahindra XUV 300 EV

The Mahindra XUV300 EV facelift is expected to be priced at Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will come with a 34.5 kWh battery for the EC variant and a 39.5 kWh battery for the EL variant. The drivable range will be 375 kms on the smaller battery and 456 kms on the larger one.

The feature list includes connected car tech, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, all-wheel disc brakes, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The launch date is expected to be in June 2024.