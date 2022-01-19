8 New Tata SUVs Currently In The Works – Blackbird To Sierra EV

Tata Motors is working on a few new SUVs for the Indian car market, which are expected to launch here within the next few years

Tata Motors is one of the biggest car manufacturers in India, and in recent times, it has been enjoying a lot of sales success in the country. The brand’s “New Forever” range of cars is competitively priced across various segments, frugal yet fun, and most importantly, safe. Awareness about vehicular safety has been rising among Indian car buyers, which has prompted many people to opt for cars with good Global NCAP safety ratings.

Tata Motors is planning to expand its SUV range in India, with a few brand-new models, along with a few updated iterations of existing ones. Here, we have listed eight upcoming Tata SUVs that are in development currently.

1. Tata Punch turbo-petrol/diesel

Tata’s micro-SUV – Punch – went on sale in India just a few months ago, and it has already managed to become one of the top-selling cars in the homegrown carmaker’s range. The vehicle is currently available with just one engine option – a 1.2L NA petrol unit (86 PS/113 Nm) – but more are expected to be added later. The new engine choices will likely include a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor and perhaps a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill as well, similar to Tata Altroz.

2. Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch will also get an electric powertrain in the near future. As per speculations, Punch EV will be the most affordable electric vehicle in the carmaker’s lineup when it launches, undercutting even Tigor EV. The battery and motor specifications are a complete mystery at this point, but we expect relatively modest figures on that front in the interest of affordability.

3. Updated Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors is planning to add a larger battery option to Nexon EV, thus improving the driving range. This new, long-range version will be powered by a 40kWh battery, and will be available alongside the current version (which gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack). Apart from that, we might see a few cosmetic changes on the SUV as well. With the larger battery pack, the prices will go up, although the Tata e-SUV will continue to undercut Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV in the Indian market.

4. Tata Blackbird

Tata Motors has begun work on a new midsize SUV, which will be a rival to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. This forthcoming SUV will reportedly be based on the same platform as Nexon, but will have noticeably larger dimensions. The manufacturer has started the development of a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, which is expected to be offered here. Other than that, it will have a diesel engine option on offer as well, likely the same 1.5L unit as Nexon.

5. Tata Blackbird EV

Tata Motors will also introduce an all-electric version of its upcoming midsize SUV, which will likely be launched before the IC engine version. “Blackbird EV”, as the media is currently calling it, is expected to draw power from a 40 kWh battery, same as expected on the upcoming Nexon EV long range, but likely with a more powerful electric motor driving the front wheels.

6. Tata Harrier petrol

Tata will also add the 1.5L turbo-petrol engine option on Harrier in the near future. Expected to generate around 160 PS, this upcoming gasoline powerplant will help Tata Harrier be more affordable. With the popularity of petrol cars increasing (ever since BS6 emission norms came into effect), this would be a smart decision. Apart from the engine, the petrol-powered Harrier will be identical to the diesel version.

7. Tata Safari petrol

Tata Safari will also receive a petrol engine option very soon, which will be the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit as expected on Harrier petrol (and Blackbird petrol). The petrol variants of Safari will be more affordable compared to the equivalent diesel variants, which will help the SUV be more accessible to buyers.

8. Tata Sierra EV

Tata Motors had showcased the new-generation Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the vehicle has now entered the development phase. Just like the concept car, the production version will be an EV, and there will be no IC engine options here. Tata Sierra EV will likely debut around 2025, and it will be underpinned by the brand’s SIGMA platform (which is an altered version of the ALFA platform).