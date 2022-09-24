8 New SUVs Launching Soon In India – Hyryder, XUV300 To Hector

The SUV space will see the arrival of a host of new launches in the coming months from mainstream brands to new manufacturers

The Indian automotive space is about to see plenty of action in the coming weeks as a number of new SUVs are waiting to be launched and here we give you a complete list of what is about to come as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra, MG, BYD, Citroen and Hyundai will have their work cut out:

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The Grand Vitara will be introduced on September 26 in India and it will be offered in six trim levels with prices likely ranging between Rs. 9.5 lakh and Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater sits on the Global C platform and will be powered by a 1.5-litre DualJet K15C smart hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre three-cyl Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid petrol engine.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

While the top four grades of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder have had their prices revealed, the rest of the range will get its official prices announced in early October. Just as the Grand Vitara, the Hyryder will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes and has plenty in common with its Maruti Suzuki sibling.

3. Mahindra XUV300 1.2L Petrol:

The XUV300 compact SUV is expected to get a 1.2-litre mStallion direct injection turbocharged petrol engine developing 131 hp sooner rather than later. Compared to the existing 1.2-litre turbo petrol capable of 110 hp, it is more powerful by 21 hp. The powertrain could only be paired with a six-speed manual transmission. We can expect minor updates such as new alloy wheels and new upholstery as well.

4. MG Hector Facelift:

MG Motor India has been teasing the facelifted Hector for some time now and it will go on sale in the coming weeks. It gets a redesigned front grille and minor cosmetic revisions while the powertrain options could be retained. The interior will gain a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with more features onboard.

5. Citroen C3 Electric:

Blurring the lines between a compact hatchback and a micro SUV, the Citroen C3 is already available on sale in India in its ICE guise. The electrified version of the C3 has been confirmed for launch sometime next year and reports suggest that it could make its debut around December 2022. It could use a single motor setup with a claimed range of 250-300 km to compete against the upcoming Tata Tiago EV.

6. Updated Hyundai Kona Electric:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Kona Electric is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2023 while the Ioniq 5 is also in the pipeline for India. The electrified Kona will get revisions to the exterior and interior while the existing 39.2 kWh Li-ion battery and 136 hp electric motor combo could be carried over. The larger 64 kWh battery pack and a 204 hp electric motor enabling a claimed driving range of close to 500 km are also likely.

7. Mahindra XUV400:

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will take on Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV along with the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric. It has a claimed range of 456 km on a single charge and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the 0-80 per cent will be reached in just 50 minutes. It is longer than the regular XUV300 with larger bootspace capacity and has a more appealing exterior. The deliveries will commence in January 2023.

8. BYD Atto 3:

Scheduled to go on sale on October 11, the BYD Atto 3 will target the same space as the upcoming XUV400, ZS EV, Kona Electric and Nexon EV Max. It follows the launch of the e6 MPV and will likely have a range of around 420 km and it could be powered by a 150 kW electric motor.