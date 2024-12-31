8 New Mass-Market Electric Cars Expected To Launch In 2025

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will debut into the mass-market electric car segment in India with the e Vitara and Urban Cruiser EV

Electric vehicles are ready to take over the Indian automotive market with a variety of new models in the mass-market segment debuting in 2025. While car companies Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor India and Mahindra are leading at the forefront, new players will join the bandwagon Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai and Kia. In this article, we will look at the new mass-market electric cars expected to launch in India in 2025.

1. Hyundai Creta EV

The electric Creta is long due and it is one of the most anticipated launches of the year 2025. Scheduled for debut on January 17 at the 2025 Auto Expo, Hyundai will equip the electric SUV with a 45 kWh battery pack putting out 138 bhp and 255 Nm peak torque.

It will be a front-wheel-drive setup shared with the latest generation Kona EV sold in the international markets. The electric Creta will share the design with the latest facelift model, albeit with EV-specific touches like a blanked-off front grille, EV badging inside out and aero-efficient alloy wheels.

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The e Vitara is scheduled for an official debut in the Indian market on January 17 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The first electric car from Maruti Suzuki was recently teased and it will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat-based facility. Internally codenamed YY8, the electric SUV measures 4,275 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.

Based on an all-new born-electric skateboard platform, the Heartect-e (codename: 40PL), the e Vitara will be offered in two battery pack options i.e. a 49kWh and a 61kWh unit with power output ranging up to 184 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque for the AWD variant.

3. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors is ready to debut the much-awaited Harrier EV at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The electric version of the Harrier has been in the development phase for a long time now and it will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the current OMEGA-Arc platform. The EV SUV is expected to sport a battery pack of 60 kWh, delivering a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. The design will be shared with the ICE Harrier, albeit with some electric-specific touches and it will also get the option of AWD.

4. Mahindra XUV3XO EV

The Mahindra XUV3XO EV will likely be launched in the Indian market around mid-2025. The test mule of the electric SUV has been spotted multiple times during test runs. Internally codenamed S240, the Mahindra XUV3XO EV is expected to get a 35kWh battery pack. It will be positioned below the XUV400 EV in the brand’s line-up, squarely aimed at the Tata Nexon EV. We expect the upcoming Mahindra electric SUV to be launched at a starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Toyota is expected to debut the Urban Cruiser EV in the Indian market at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The market launch of the electric SUV is scheduled for a later date, most likely around mid-2025. The Urban Cruiser EV will share its underpinnings and powertrain with the Suzuki e Vitara.

It measures 4,285mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. The EV will be offered with two battery pack options i.e. 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It will also get the AWD variant with two electric motors putting out a combined power output of 184 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

6. Kia Carens EV

The Carens EV has already been spied testing and is due for a launch sometime next year i.e. 2025. It is expected to carry a similar design to the Carens Facelift, however, there will be some electric-specific touches.

As per the spy shots, the electric MPV could get connected tail lamps along with a different suspension setup and the missing exhaust pipe confirms it to be the electric Carens. It will likely share the powertrain with the upcoming Creta EV, comprising a 45kWh battery pack and the electric motor derived from the entry-level version of the new-gen Kona EV sold in overseas markets.

7. Mahindra XEV 7e

Mahindra’s next big electric SUV launch will be the XEV 7e. The electrified version of the XUV700 is expected to debut sometime next year. The images of the electric SUV have already been leaked online, revealing the design which seems quite familiar to the concept version. The XEV 7e will likely be offered in two battery pack options i.e. 59 kWh and 79 kWh with rear-wheel-drive as standard. It is expected to get a proper 3-row seating configuration with both 6 and 7-seater layout.

8. Hyundai Venue EV

Along with the next generation of the ICE Venue, Hyundai is reportedly working on its all-electric guise. Rivalling the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV3XO EV, the Venue EV is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2025. While the details about the electric SUV are limited, we expect it to come with two battery pack options with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres on a single charge.