8 Maruti Suzuki Cars Cross 10,000 Unit Sales In August 2024

Eight out of seventeen Maruti Suzuki cars recorded monthly sales of over 10,000 units in August 2024 helping the brand to post 1.43 lakh+ units

Maruti Suzuki’s current product portfolio comprises a total of 17 cars – the highest for any manufacturer in India and the brand sells a variety of models including regular petrol, strong hybrid, mild hybrid and CNG. Over the last three years, Maruti Suzuki has been rapidly expanding its SUV portfolio on the back of sales slowdown of its entry-level mass market offerings.

The largest carmaker in the country has emerged at the top of the SUV sales charts courtesy of the arrival of new Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx. In April 2024, a total of eight Maruti Suzuki vehicles crossed the 10,000 volume mark and the Brezza led the way. The compact SUV registered a total of 19,190 units as against 14,572 units with a YoY growth of 32 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga posted strong numbers last month as it recorded 18,580 domestic sales, a sharp rise from 12,315 units a year ago, representing a 51 per cent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR achieved 16,450 units in August 2024, up from 15,578 units in the same period last year, reflecting a 6 per cent growth.

Maruti Suzuki Cars (YoY) Sales In August 2024 Sales In August 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (32%) 19,190 14,572 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (51%) 18,580 12,315 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (6%) 16,450 15,578 4. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-31%) 12,844 18,653 5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-33%) 12,485 18,516 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (2%) 12,387 12,164 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (-7%) 10,985 11,859 8. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-20%) 10,627 13,293

The Maruti Suzuki Swift experienced a significant drop in sales, posting 12,844 units in August 2024 compared to 18,653 units during the same period in 2023, marking a 31 per cent year-on-year decline. Similarly, the Baleno premium hatchback saw a sharp 33 per cent decline with 12,485 units sold last month, down from 18,516 units in August 2023.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx managed to show a modest 2 per cent growth with 12,387 units sold, slightly up from 12,164 units last year. The Eeco posted 10,985 unit sales as against 11,859 units with a YoY drop of 7 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire also got past the 10,000 mark as 10,627 units were posted against 13,293 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 20 per cent.

In the coming weeks, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the new generation Dzire in India with radical visual changes and a heavily updated interior. It will have a lot in common with the latest Swift and will be powered by a 1.2L Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine.