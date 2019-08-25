8 Hotly Anticipated SUVs Launching Soon – New Scorpio To 2020 Vitara Brezza

Recently, manufacturers have already launched a few blockbuster SUVs like Harrier, Venue, XUV300 & Seltos; more to follow to keep you excited

The growing popularity of the SUVs in the Indian market had made sure that the manufacturers don’t fall short of them in the market. There is a slew of SUVs to choose from in various segments in the market and in the coming times, there will be many more. Many of these SUVs are highly-awaited. Here is a list of SUVs that are much-awaited and will be launched in the Indian market soon.

1. Tata Buzzard

Tata Buzzard is the seven-seater version of the Harrier and was showcased officially at the Geneva Motor Show. It is much longer and taller than the Harrier and the exterior looks are inspired heavily by the Harrier itself.

Soon, Tata will launch the all-new Buzzard in the market to take on the Mahindra XUV500 directly. It will be powered by the BS6 compliant 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine from Jeep Compass and is expected to get an automatic transmission too. It will be launched by the festive season.

2. Tata Hornbill

The Tata Hornbill will be entry-level SUV from the brand and will be positioned below the Tata Nexon. It was showcased as the H2X concept, and the production version is likely to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Hornbill will utilise the Tata’s ALFA architecture and will get powered by the similar engine options as the Tiago. However, since the car will be launched after the implementation of the BS-VI norms, the brand may not offer the diesel engine option.

3. 2020 Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is working on an all-new version of the Scorpio that will look remarkably different from the current version of the model. The 2020 Scorpio was spied testing recently under heavy camouflage, and it looks much more prominent in size now. The all-new Scorpio will take on the likes of MG Hector and Tata Harrier in the Indian market.

It will also get forward-facing last row seats and much more comfortable seats. The car will also get powered by an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will produce around 160 to 170 Bhp of maximum power.

4. New Mahindra Thar

Mahindra has also started testing the all-new Thar on the roads, and heavily camouflaged versions of the vehicle have been spotted testing on the streets. The all-new Thar will be much larger but is expected to retain all the off-roading capabilities. It will be based on the modified version of the Mahindra Scorpio’s platform and will become much more comfortable.

5. Ford-Mahindra SUV

Ford and Mahindra have joined hands to develop the next-generation Jeep Compass rival in the Indian market. The same vehicle is also expected to be sold as the all-new XUV500 in the market. Mahindra is developing the vehicle’s structure and the engine while Ford will develop the telematics system for the upcoming SUV. Both the all-new cars are expected to be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2020.

6. All-new Hyundai Creta

The all-new Hyundai Creta will be launched in the Indian market soon. It will get the same platform that underpins the all-new Kia Seltos and is expected to get powered by the same engine options too. The all-new Creta will also be launched in a 7-seater version later in the Indian market.

7. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol

For a long time, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has remained a much-awaited car in the market. It is currently available only with a 1.3-litre diesel engine option. However, soon Maruti Suzuki will offer the 1.5-litre petrol engine that is already available with the Ciaz. It is also possible that Maruti Suzuki uses the 1.2-litre DualJet BS6 engine that was introduced with the Baleno earlier this year. The launch is expected to happen in the coming months.

8. More Powerful Tata Harrier AT, 4×4

The Tata Harrier has been well received by the buyers. The stylish SUV is about to receive a slew of updates to make it even more desirable. The SUV will finally receive an automatic transmission, which will be a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed unit.

The Harrier will also get a BS6 motor that will output 170 PS, which is a significant addition to the current peak power of 140 PS. Moreover, the SUV will get an optional 4×4 system.

The company feels that the 4wd-equipped version will appeal to owners of the Safari 4×4 and would impress the off roading enthusiasts. Finally, the SUV could even receive some additional features.