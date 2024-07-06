8 Highly Anticipated New Cars Launching Soon In India

Here we have brought you a rundown of the 8 new highly anticipated cars that are expected to launch soon in India

Before the end of this year and in the early parts of 2025, plenty of new cars are waiting to be introduced. The Indian auto sector’s top 4 brands: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra are aiming to bring in brand new PVs, mostly SUVs, and here are the highly anticipated ones:

1. Mahindra Thar Armada & XUV.e8:

The Mahindra Thar Armada is set for an August launch, featuring three engine options with both manual and automatic transmissions. This new model will be larger than the three-door version, boasting a more luxurious interior with advanced technologies such as a larger touchscreen, ADAS, a dual-pane sunroof, and a digital console. Additionally, the XUV.e8 electric SUV is expected to debut by the end of 2024 or early 2025, built on the INGLO platform.

2. Tata Curvv EV & ICE, Nexon iCNG:

The electric version of the Tata Curvv is set for release in the coming months, promising an expected range of over 500 km. This launch will be followed by the introduction of the ICE version, which will come with a new 1.2L direct-injection petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine from Nexon. Additionally, the Nexon iCNG, showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, is slated for launch before the end of 2024 too.

3. Hyundai Creta EV & Alcazar Facelift:

The Hyundai Creta EV has been extensively tested both domestically and internationally and is set for an India launch in early 2025. It is expected to share the electric motor with the Kona Electric and will draw significant design inspiration from its ICE counterpart, the Creta. This midsize electric SUV is projected to offer a range of over 450 km and will feature equipment similar to the regular Creta. Additionally, the facelifted Alcazar is scheduled for release this festive season, showcasing numerous revisions inside and out.

4. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The next-generation Dzire has been spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads and is set to launch in the coming months. It draws significant design inspiration from the new Swift, yet will have distinct differences. The features will be shared with its compact hatchback sibling as well. The lineup will include a new 1.2L Z-series petrol engine, paired with manual or AMT transmission.