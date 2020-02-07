8 Highly Anticipated Cars Not Revealed At Auto Expo – 2020 Scorpio To Verna Facelift

While Auto Expo 2020 saw the debut of some much-awaited models like Maruti Vitara Brezza & all-new Hyundai Creta, new Scorpio, Verna facelift, etc weren’t in attendance

Auto Expo 2020, the latest edition of the country’s largest motor show, saw the introduction of some highly anticipated models like the MG Hector Plus, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet and all-new Hyundai Creta. In fact, Tata Motors was out in full force with the introduction of Sierra concept, Gravitas, HBX, Harrier Automatic and Altroz EV.

However, there are as many as eight upcoming cars that were expected to be in attendance at the show but weren’t there. These are the vehicles that have been some of the most highly anticipated models of recent times.

Out of these eight models, as many as four are from Mahindra. At the Expo, the homegrown carmaker is showcasing only the electric versions of KUV100 and XUV300, along with some non-mainstream products. However, unlike what was being anticipated, the carmaker didn’t bring any of its three upcoming SUVs.

Hence, the next generation versions of the Scorpio, Thar and XUV500 haven’t made it to the Auto Expo 2020. Not just this, the company didn’t even bring the TUV300 Plus facelift to the motor show. Another facelift that didn’t come to the Expo was that of the Verna. However, the company did introduce an updated Tucson.

Hyundai was even expected to bring the next-gen Elite i20 to this year’s Auto Expo but same wasn’t present. Another disappointment comes from Renault, which did reveal the AMT version of the Triber but failed to bring the HBC concept.

Maruti Suzuki did enthrall us with the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza. Also, the company even brought in the Futuro-E concept, S-Cross petrol and S-Presso CNG. However, the much anticipated Wagon R electric was not present during the media days of the ongoing Expo.

Like we said, this year’s Auto Expo does have some exciting cars on display, including the new Brezza, all-new Creta, Kia Sonet, MG Hector Plus and Futuro-E concept. However, it would have been even better to have the aforementioned eight models showcased at this year’s motor show.