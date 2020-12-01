8 Fully-Electric Cars Launching In Indian Market Next Year [2021]

The Indian market has seen a range of EV launches in the past couple of months, and the trend is only set to increase in the future, with a range of EVs lined up for a launch in 2021

The current ongoing global transition from internal combustion engines to electric motors has resulted in a range of electric vehicles being launched in the Indian market in the past one year or so. While we are still far behind from the foreign markets in terms of the EV revolution, but this is expected to change as the EV infrastructure improves in the country, slowly and steadily.

Manufacturers are bidding high on the shift from ICE vehicles to EVs, and hence, a range of fully-electric cars have been lined up to be launched in the Indian market next year. Here is a list of the EVs that are expected to debut in the country in 2021 –

1. Tata Altroz EV

Till now, Tata Motors has introduced fully-electric versions of two of its existing cars, i.e. Tigor and Nexon. Now, the homegrown carmaker is set to launch its third EV, based on an ICE car, which will be the Altroz EV. While the car was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year, the carmaker is yet to reveal the technical details of the Altroz EV.

The Altroz EV will go on to become the first fully-electric premium hatchback in the Indian market, and is expected to be launched next year. We expect it to have a range of around 300 – 350 km on a single full charge.

2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki sent out 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs for tests in different weathers and terrains across the country a little over two years ago, which confirmed its plans of evaluating the car for the Indian market. Since then, the Wagon R EV has been spied on test a host of times, most recent being two weeks ago.

While details of the car are yet to be revealed, the Wagon R EV is expected to carry a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh, which will make it one of the most affordable electric cars in the Indian market.

3. Mahindra e-KUV100

Mahindra showcased the e-KUV100 in a near-production form at the 2018 Auto Expo, and went on to display the production-ready version of the EV at this year’s Auto Expo, however, the car hasn’t been launched in the country yet.

A price tag of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) was revealed, making it the most affordable EV in the Indian market, and Pawan Goenka, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra himself confirmed about a month ago that the e-KUV100 finally be launched in the country in three months’ time.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The XUV300 Electric has to be one of the most highly-anticipated Mahindra cars in the Indian market, since its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo as a concept. The car is expected to be launched in the country by late-2021, and will directly put up against the Tata Nexon EV.

That being said, the XUV300 EV is expected have a total range of around 350 km on a single full charge. In addition, it will likely feature some distinctive design elements over the regular XUV300 to set the two apart from each other.

5. Volvo XC40 Recharge

While announcing the S60’s arrival in India, Volvo also revealed its plans of launching its first-ever fully electric car in the country – the XC40 Recharge. Volvo confirmed that the electric SUV will be introduced sometime next year as it begins to electrify its entire range, starting with the smallest SUV in the line-up.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge gets two electric motors, one on each axle. The combined power output of the all-wheel drivetrain is 408 PS, along with 660 Nm torque. The electric motor is fed by a 78 kWh battery placed under the floor of the car. The XC40 Recharge offers a range of about 400 km on a single full charge.

6. Audi e-Tron

Audi was supposed to launch the e-Tron in India this year, however, the plan has now been delayed, with the EV slated for a launch next year. Powering the car is a 95 kWh Lithium-ion battery, which can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes with the help of a fast charger. With a regular power outlet, the e-Tron will take 10 hours to fully charge.

It gets two electric motors, one on each axle. The one on the front axle is rated at 125 kW, while the one at the rear is rated at 140 kW. The e-Tron has a combined power output of 412 PS, and a peak torque rating of 664 Nm, while the EV has a claimed range of about 400 km.

7. Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace was all set to be launched in India earlier this year, and the British automaker had also listed the electric SUV on its official Indian website. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Jaguar ended up delaying the I-Pace’s launch in the country, which is now expected to take place next year.

The I-Pace will be offered with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, with a range of around 480 on a single charge. The I-Pace’s electric powertrain has a max power output of 400 PS, and a peak torque rating of 696 Nm, which help the electric SUV sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

8. Porsche Taycan

The Taycan is Porsche’s first electric vehicle, and the car was expected to be brought to India by the end of this year. However, the Taycan’s launch has now been delayed to mid-2021. This four-door, coupe-style electric sedan features a direct drive electric motor at the front, and the rear axle is connected to a 2-speed gearbox. One gear allows for better acceleration, while the other one offers better cruising speed.

In the foreign markets, the Taycan is offered in three variants – 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S. The Taycan 4S produces a peak power of 530 PS and a maximum torque of 640 Nm, while the Turbo variant puts out 680 PS and 850 Nm. On the other hand, the range-topping Taycan’s Turbo S variant generates 761 PS power and 1,050 Nm torque.