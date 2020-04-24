Here we have listed the eight common features Kia Seltos sold in India and 2020 World Car Of The Year winner Kia Telluride have

Kia Motors India made a strong impression among domestic customers with its debut product, the Seltos. The mid-size SUV was introduced in August 2019 and it rose to fame in no time. It began beating Hyundai Creta in the monthly sales table only for the trend to still continue, except for December 2019.

The South Korean auto major went all in with the Seltos as it is offered with a wide range of engine and transmission options. Moreover, the features list and the price range appeal to a large band of customers wanting to own a five-seater SUV. You might have already known these but do you know that the Seltos and Telluride have several commonalities?

If not the list of features will shed the light on their common nature. For starters, the Kia Telluride is an eight-seater flagship SUV sold in the global markets and it has the largest footprint for any production Kia model. Furthermore, it won the coveted 2020 World Car Of The Year award recently.

This puts plenty of emphasis on the common features between Kia Telluride and Kia Seltos in the technology, safety, comfort, convenience and connectivity departments.

1. 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment:

The 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system is at the centre of action and displays navigation and information surrounding the audio along with acting as driver’s rear view monitor and parking guidance. The screen can even be customised screen with pinch zoom in and out for maps.

2. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:

Another common feature between the Kia Seltos and Telluride is the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It helps in easy integration of the smartphones for making calls and sending texts through voice command. Moreover, Google Maps can also be used to access music, predictive navigation, and Siri voice control amongst other applications.

3. UVO Link Telematics:

Kia’s UVO Connect technology has certainly been a difference maker when comparing the Seltos with its rivals and it covers five categories namely navigation, safety and security, vehicle management, remote control and convenience. It is also equipped with AI-powered voice recognition service to provide Safer and smarter connected car experience. The smartphone remote engine start is another useful feature.

4. Wireless Smartphone Charger And Electric Sunroof:

The Seltos has the charging pad allowing to charge a mobile phone wirelessly, just as in the Telluride while the electric sunroof gives the open air feel and is predominantly preferred by modern-day SUV buyers.

5. Ventilated Seats:

One of the modern day features both the Kia Seltos and Telluride have in common in the ventilated front seats that use fans and small perforations to improve the comfort of the driver as well as the co-passenger.

6. High Line Tyre Pressure Monitor:

It is more often people would not mind an awful lot about their car’s tyre pressure which does have an impact in mileage. Thus, the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) in the Seltos provides convenience and acts an added measure of preventative safety. It does so by constantly monitoring tyre inflation pressures in all four tyres as in the Telluride and warns via light in the instrument cluster if the pressures drop below a certain range.

7. Blind View Monitor (BVM):

Kia has made sure the Seltos does not lack on the safety bits and thus a range of assistive and safety technologies is provided in top-end variants including the Blind View Monitor (BVM). It gives the driver a live video of the car’s blind spot inside the instrument cluster. The video is recorded on the camera mounted on the mirror when the turn signals activate.

8. HAC (Hill-start Assist Control):

Both the Kia Seltos and Telluride are sold with Hill Start Assist Control (HAC). It is another layer of safety when moving from a stop on steep climbs. It prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards by gradually applying brakes for two seconds while you move your foot from the brake pedal to the accelerator.