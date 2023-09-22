8 Big SUV Launches Waiting To Happen Over The Next 6 Months

Hyundai, Kia, Tata, and Mahindra will introduce new SUVs over the next six months in India and here we have all the key info

Over the next six months, companies such as Hyundai, Kia, Tata, and Mahindra will bring in new SUVs to the Indian market as some of the popular SUVs are waiting to get big updates.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will be launched in India in early 2024 and it will get an assortment of updates inside and out. It will gain a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm, and it will likely be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. The equipment list will be thoroughly updated and ADAS will be made available.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The updated Kia Sonet is also expected to be early next year and it will feature a revamped exterior taking inspiration from the latest crop of Kia SUVs sold globally. The interior will be equipped with new features and technologies but the existing powertrain lineup will likely be carried over.

3. Tata Harrier Facelift & Safari Facelift:

In the coming months, Tata Motors will introduce the updated versions of the Harrier and Safari in India. They will be influenced by the Harrier EV concept while some design details will be derived from the Nexon facelift too. The revised cabin will boast a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive climate controls and much more.

4. Tata Punch EV & Curvv EV:

In the first half of next year, Tata will bring in the Curvv EV and it will be preceded by the Punch EV in October 2023. The former will compete with the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 and the latter with the Citroen eC3. The ICE Curvv will reportedly arrive following its EV sibling but its exact launch timeline is not known yet.

5. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The Mahindra XUV300 will gain a facelift in the opening half of 2024 and it will get a slew of visual revisions taking inspiration from the XUV700 and Scorpio N. It will continue to sit on the X100 platform but the interior is expected to get major updates to firmly compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

6. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated SUVs of 2024. It will be powered by the familiar 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines and will be more practical courtesy of increased cabin space and longer wheelbase. Nevertheless, it is expected to retain its off-road credentials and the exterior will get notable tweaks.