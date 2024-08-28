8 All-New Cars Launching Before This Diwali – Maruti To Mahindra

Here we have listed the eight all-new cars that are set to launch in India before Diwali from brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, MG and BYD

The Indian automotive space will see plenty of action over the next two months as brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, MG and BYD are looking to bring in new cars to leverage the festive times in India. Here we have explained about the upcoming models:

1. Tata Curvv:

The IC-engined Tata Curvv will go on sale on September 2 and it will be slightly different in terms of design compared to its recently launched EV sibling. However, it will mirror the features list of the Curvv EV. It will be powered by two petrol and one diesel engine, paired with manual and automatic transmission choices.

2. MG Windsor EV:

On September 11, JSW MG Motor India will unveil the Windsor EV. The midsize crossover is a blend of a sedan and an SUV and will be packed with features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, digital cluster, a panoramic glass roof, 135-degree reclinable rear seats, Level 2 ADAS and more. It could be sold in two battery options.

3. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The prices of the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar will be revealed on September 9. Its redesigned exterior and an updated interior have already been revealed taking plenty of inspiration from the latest Creta and a host of new features have been added as well. It will continue to be equipped with the familiar 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines.

4. Mahindra Thar Roxx 4×4:

The initial reception for the five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx has been nothing short of impressive. The bookings for the Roxx will begin on October 3 and on the same date the prices of the 4×4 variants will also be divulged. The customer deliveries will start from Dussehra, October 12 across the country.

5. BYD Bao 5:

The BYD Bao 5 off-road SUV is expected to launch in India in October. The luxury 4×4 is a plug-in hybrid as it comes with a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, twin electric motors and a 31.8 kWh LFP Blade battery pack. It boasts a maximum power output of 677 hp and 760 Nm torque and can do zero to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 180 kmph. The electric-only range stands at 125 km.

6 & 7. New Gen Kia Carnival & Kia EV9:

The prices of both the fourth-gen Kia Carnival and the EV9 flagship electric SUV will be revealed on October 3 and both will be brought into the country via CBU route. The former will be radically different compared to the previous model while the latter will be loaded with high-end tech and it could be available only in its fully-loaded AWD trim.

8. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire is just around the corner and it will use a 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine which debuted in the latest Swift. The overall design and the interior will be heavily influenced by its compact hatchback sibling but it will get subtle differences too.