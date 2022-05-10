7 Upcoming Toyota Cars – New Innova Crysta To New Urban Cruiser

Toyota is expected to launch a slew of new vehicles in India within the next few years, and we’ve listed the most anticipated ones below

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has a lot of new products in the pipeline for the Indian market. The Japanese car giant has seen good sales numbers, thanks to its rebadged Maruti cars and its own premium cars, and it is hoping to increase sales further by expanding its lineup in India further.

While some of these vehicles are slated to arrive in the coming weeks, a few others will arrive some years later. Here, we have listed all the upcoming Toyota cars, for which everyone (including us) is excited.

1. New-generation Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new-generation Vitara Brezza, which is slated to arrive in the coming months. The Urban Cruiser, which is based in the Brezza, will also undergo a generation change alongside it. We expect Toyota’s version to arrive a few months after the second-gen Brezza, and it will only feature minor styling changes over Maruti’s offering.

2. New midsize SUV (Toyota D22)

Toyota and Maruti are jointly developing a new C-segment SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to launch later this year. This new model could get two petrol engine options – one with mild-hybrid tech, and the other with “strong” hybrid tech. The latter powertrain will likely offer best-in-class fuel efficiency when this SUV goes on sale.

3. New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (300 series) will launch in India this year, likely around August. Reports suggest that the SUV, set to arrive via the CBU import route in limited numbers, has already been booked completely for 2022.

4. New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta

The Japanese car giant is also working on a new-generation version of its extremely popular MPV – Innova Crysta. The new version will drop the ladder-frame architecture in favour of a monocoque platform, which should result in better overall cabin space, along with improved ride and handling. Speculation suggests that hybrid powertrain options will be available on the next-gen Innova Crysta.

5. Toyota Belta (rebadged Maruti Ciaz)

Toyota is also expected to expand its rebadged Maruti car lineup in the Indian market. The manufacturer will introduce a new Ciaz-based sedan very soon, likely to be named ‘Belta’. Toyota Belta will have the same engine-transmission options on offer as Ciaz, but there would be a few styling differences.

6. Toyota Rumion (rebadged Maruti Ertiga)

Toyota is also expected to launch a rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga, under the name ‘Rumion’. Toyota Rumion will have the same design as Ertiga, with only a few differences, and the powertrain options (petrol and CNG) will be identical between the two MPVs.

7. New electric SUV

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are also working together on an electric SUV for the Indian market. This new model is expected to arrive by 2025, but it has already managed to generate a lot of excitement online. The upcoming Maruti-Toyota EV is expected to offer around 400 km of driving range on a single charge, and its length will be just a little under 4.3 metres.