7 Upcoming Three-Row SUVs & MPVs In India – XUV700 To XL6 Facelift

Check out our list of the top seven upcoming three-row SUVs and MPVs, which are slated to launch in the Indian market

In India, the demand for three-row vehicles has been steadily growing over the past few years. A lot of people are now choosing 6- and 7-seater vehicles as their family cars, including both SUVs and MPVs. The space and practicality offered by such vehicles make them great for ferrying people around, and there are plenty of choices available in our market right now, with more to follow later.

Here, we have listed seven upcoming SUVs and MPVs that are slated to arrive in the Indian market, some very soon and others in the coming years.

1. Mahindra XUV700

The highly anticipated Mahindra XUV700 will debut in India very soon, and the teaser campaign for the forthcoming SUV has already begun. This new SUV will replace the XUV500 in the manufacturer’s lineup, but will be larger, more spacious, and significantly more premium than it. The XUV700 is expected to launch with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (200 PS) and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit (185 PS).

2. Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio

Apart from the new XUV700, people have been waiting with anticipation for another Mahindra vehicle – the next-generation Scorpio. The new model will be a body-on-frame SUV, just like the current-gen model, but will have an updated ladder-frame chassis.

It will also be larger in dimensions, and will offer more interior space as well, along with plenty of additional features. The next-gen Scorpio is expected to get the same engine options as the XUV700, but tuned to offer a little less power.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra & Mahindra reintroduced the TUV300 in our market a little while back, under the name Bolero Neo. Now, we expect the manufacturer to debut its 7-seater version – the TUV300 Plus – in the coming days, rechristening as Bolero Neo Plus. We expect this upcoming model to be powered by the same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine as the older version (TUV300 Plus), but updated to meet the new BS6 emission norms.

4. Toyota-badged Maruti Ertiga

Toyota is planning to add a few more rebadged Maruti vehicles to its lineup, which includes the Ertiga MPV. The Toyota-badged Ertiga is expected to be identical to Maruti’s version in all aspects, except for minor changes to the front fascia. The vehicle will be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm), and will get the option for a factory-fitted CNG kit (92 PS/122 Nm) on select trims.

5. Kia KY

Kia has a new MPV in the pipeline for the Indian market, codenamed ‘KY’. This upcoming vehicle will share its platform with the Seltos SUV, but will have distinct exterior and interior styling. The powertrain details are under wraps at the moment, but we expect it to offer the same engine and transmission options as the Seltos. This new Kia MPV will be positioned below the Carnival in the brand’s lineup in India, as a rival to Maruti Ertiga or Mahindra Marazzo.

6. Updated Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki will be giving the XL6 MPV a mid-life update early next year, likely in the form of a minor facelift. Apart from a few changes to the styling, we expect a new powertrain option to be added to the vehicle – a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. This BS6-compliant diesel engine will likely debut first on the XL6 facelift, and then make its way under the hood of a few other models.

7. Jeep Meridian (7-Seater Compass)

Jeep will globally unveil a new three-row SUV soon, named ‘Commander’. This upcoming model will be based on the Compass, and will share its interior and exterior design with it to a certain degree. This new Jeep SUV will also be launched in the Indian market, likely during 2022, under the name ‘Meridian’. It is expected to be available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations, and will likely be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine as the Compass, but tuned to develop more power.