7 Upcoming Tata SUVs In India – Punch i-Turbo To Sierra EV

Tata Motors is planning to launch a plethora of new cars in India in the coming years, and among them, there will be at least seven SUVs

In recent years, SUVs have been gaining a lot of popularity among Indian buyers. To capitalise on that, carmakers in our country have been churning out new SUVs, and Tata Motors is also one of these manufacturers. The homegrown car brand already has a few in its lineup, and some more SUVs are already in the pipeline.

Here, we have listed seven upcoming Tata SUVs, for which the anticipation in the Indian car market is high!

1. Tata Nexon EV update

Tata Motors is working on an update for its best-selling electric car – Nexon EV – which is expected to roll out in the coming months. The electric SUV is expected to get a larger battery option, presumably a 40 kWh battery pack, which will be sold alongside the existing 30.2 kWh battery option.

The updated Nexon EV is expected to sport a few visual changes over the current version. We expect some additional features and equipment to be offered, like disc brakes on all wheels, an updated infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, etc.

2. Tata Punch i-turbo

Tata Punch was launched in October last year, and it has already become one of the most popular cars in India. The micro-SUV currently has just one engine option on offer – a 1.2L NA petrol mill – but that will change soon, perhaps towards the end of 2022.

The homegrown manufacturer is planning to add a second powerplant option to Punch, which will be a turbocharged version of its 1.2L petrol engine, expected to generate 110 PS of maximum power. Apart from the more powerful engine, we don’t expect to see any changes on the vehicle.

3. Upcoming Tata Midsize SUV

Tata Motors is currently developing a brand new midsize SUV, which will be a coupe-styled SUV. Being called ‘Blackbird’ by the media, it is expected to be based on a modified version of the brand’s ‘X1’ platform, which also underpins Nexon.

Speculations suggest that Tata’s upcoming midsize SUV will be available with two IC engine options – a 1.5L turbo-petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel – with both manual and automatic transmission options on offer.

4. Upcoming Tata Midsize electric SUV

Interestingly, the homegrown carmaker is also working on an electric version of its forthcoming midsize SUV. As per reports, the EV version of this new SUV will go on sale in the Indian market before the IC engine version, likely sometime during 2023 or 2024!

As per speculations, this midsize electric SUV will get a 40 kWh battery pack, similar to Tata Nexon’s upcoming long-range variant. It should offer an official driving range of around 400 km, although real-world figures would be significantly lower. We’ll know more about the technical specs as more info leaks online.

5. Tata Harrier petrol

Tata Harrier is currently available with a single engine option – a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit (170 PS/350 Nm), sourced from FCA. The manufacturer is planning to add a petrol engine option to the SUV, likely later this year or early next year, which would help it be more affordable in the Indian market.

This new petrol engine is expected to be a 4-cylinder version of Nexon’s 1.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol powerplant. It will be 1.5 litres in size, and thanks to forced induction, it is expected to generate a peak power of over 150 PS. Both manual and automatic transmission choices would likely be offered here.

6. Tata Safari petrol

Similar to Harrier, Tata Safari also gets a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) under the hood. Although a great engine, it is quite expensive, and these days, the demand for petrol vehicles has been growing steadily in India.

As such, Tata is planning to launch a petrol version of Safari as well, likely around the same time as Harrier petrol. The petrol engine in question will be the same 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 powerplant as will be offered on the latter, likely with the same power output.

7. Tata Sierra EV

Tata Motors is planning to bring the ‘Sierra’ nameplate back in India, likely before 2025. The new-gen version was showcased in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it was an electric vehicle. Yes, the new Tata Sierra will be an EV, and there will be no IC engine on offer here!

Tata Sierra EV will be underpinned by the brand’s new Sigma platform, which is an EV-only version of the ALFA platform. As it will be optimised for an electric powertrain, the Sigma platform will help the vehicle be lighter and more spacious than an ICE vehicle-based EV.