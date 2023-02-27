7 Upcoming Tata EVs You Should Know – Harrier, Sierra To Avinya

Tata will introduce the Harrier EV as early as next year and it will likely have 4×4 capabilities

Tata Motors will more likely bring in as many as seven electric vehicles over the next three years in India and here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Curvv EV:

The Curvv debuted last year in its concept form and it made its public debut as a near-production premium SUV coupe last month at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo. It will likely arrive as early as next year in its IC-engined guise, utilising the new gen 1.2L direct-injected turbo petrol engine. The EV will arrive in the coming years.

2. Tata Harrier EV:

The Tata Harrier EV made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo last month in its near-production guise and it will go on sale next year in India. The prototype wore a new design language that will trickle down to upcoming ICE SUVs like the facelifted Safari and more interestingly, it was advertised to have 4×4 capabilities. It will sit on the modified OMEGA platform and will likely feature a dual electric motor setup.

3. Tata Punch EV:

The Punch EV has long been in the rumour mill and is expected to arrive in the near future. It will likely become the most affordable EV from Tata’s stable and will be based on the Ziptron technology. It could have a lot in common with the Tigor EV and Nexon EV and the claimed driving range could be close to 400 km on a single charge.

4. Tata Altroz EV:

The Altroz EV was first showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and it could be launched in the coming years in India. Since the ALFA platform is capable of adopting electrification, the chances of the Altroz EV arriving are high and it could have a lot in common with the Punch EV.

5. Tata Sierra EV:

The close-to-production Tata Sierra EV was displayed at the biennial Auto Expo in its four-door form and with a conventional interior. It looks to be in its final phase of development. The Sierra EV concept was based on Gen 2 architecture, a modified version of ALFA. The ICE Sierra will arrive first with a new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine capable of 170 hp by the middle of this decade. Therefore, the electric iteration is only possible after that.

6. Tata Safari EV:

The Tata Safari EV is expected to be based on the upcoming Harrier EV and it will likely be more practical by accommodating more occupants. It will share the underpinnings with its five-seater sibling and the exterior could largely be influenced by the upcoming Safari facelift.

7. Tata Avinya:

The Tata Avinya concept greeted the media last year and it was also showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Underpinned by the Gen 3 dedicated skateboard platform, it has futuristic looks and is said to have a range of over 500 km. The interior takes a minimalistic yet modern approach pertaining to the future. It won’t spawn an ICE sibling and will be launched in 2025.