7 Upcoming Tata Cars In India – Altroz EV To Next-Gen Nexon

Here, we have listed seven Tata passenger vehicles that are scheduled/expected to launch in India in the coming years

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of sales success in India in recent times. The homegrown automaker is currently ranked third in terms of sales in our car market, thanks to its ‘New Forever’ range of cars. If things continue brightly, Tata might even rise to the second spot!

Tata Motors has announced that it will be introducing plenty of new models in India, including both electric vehicles and fossil-fuel-powered ones. Here, we have discussed seven upcoming Tata cars that are likely to launch in India.

1. Tata Punch diesel and turbo-petrol

Tata Punch was launched in India just a little while ago, and it has already managed to generate respectable sales numbers. The micro-SUV currently has just one engine on offer – a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit (86 PS) – but that might change soon.

The Punch is expected to get two more engine choices – a 1.5L turbo-diesel (90 PS) and a 1.2L turbo-petrol (110 PS) – the same as the Altroz. A test mule of Tata Punch diesel was recently spotted in India during a road test, and launch is expected to happen soon.

2. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV was showcased in a near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo, but it is yet to launch in India. The electric hatchback is now expected to arrive in the first half of 2022, and it will be positioned between the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Technical specifications of the Altroz EV haven’t been disclosed yet. However, the latest speculations suggest that it will have a larger battery pack than the Nexon EV, which can offer a maximum driving range of up to 500 km! This, however, can only be confirmed once the Altroz EV is officially revealed.

3. Tata Punch EV

The Punch micro-SUV will also get an electric version in the near future, although there is no clear launch window at the moment. Tata Punch EV will likely share its electric powertrain with either the Tigor EV or the Altroz EV.

An electric version of the Punch isn’t a far-fetched idea, as the vehicle is underpinned by the brand’s ALFA platform. The same also underpins the Altroz, which already has an electric version in the making.

4. Tata Harrier petrol

Tata Motors has been planning to launch a petrol version of the Harrier for quite a while now. Currently, the SUV is only available with a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine, and the addition of a petrol option would help make the Harrier more affordable.

The manufacturer had previously revealed that it was developing a 4-cylinder version of the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with a displacement of 1.6-litre and an expected power output of around 160 PS.

5. Tata Safari petrol

Similar to the Harrier, a petrol version of the Safari is also in the pipeline. While Tata Safari is only available with a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine, all of its rivals – Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700 – get both petrol and diesel powerplant options.

The petrol powerplant is expected to be the same one as the Harrier – a 1.6-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit. The addition of petrol variants would make the Safari more affordable, and consequently, help boost sales.

6. Next-gen Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago was first launched back in 2016, and in 2020, it received a midlife facelift. Although the car is far from outdated right now, we expect it to undergo a generation change in a year or two, especially considering how quickly the competition is advancing.

We currently have no details about the next-gen Tiago, but we expect it to offer great safety and decent convenience features for an extremely affordable price. We’re not sure if Tata will update the current ‘X0’ platform or use the ALFA platform.

7. Next-gen Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon will also likely undergo a generation change in a few years’ time. The SUV was first launched back in 2017, and in 2020, it got a midlife refresh. The current model is quite a handsome car and has plenty of gadgets on offer as well. However, as newer compact crossovers are entering the fray, Tata will need to up its game considerably.

The next-gen Nexon will likely offer even better safety than the current-gen version. Tata will likely ditch the ‘X1’ platform in favour of the ALFA platform, but this is mere speculation at the moment.