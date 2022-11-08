7 Upcoming SUVs At 2023 Auto Expo – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata

2023 Auto Expo will witness the arrival of a host of new SUVs and here we have listed some of the probable ones

The 2023 Auto Expo will be hosted in January after a long hiatus of three years and the glaring absence of mainstream manufacturers like Mahindra, TVS, Bajaj and Hero will be instantly noticeable. However, the premiere Indian motoring show will have its glitz and glamour as a host of new models are waiting to be revealed to the public and media alike.

Maruti Suzuki will unveil the five-door India-spec Jimny as well as the Baleno-based YTB crossover at the 2023 Auto Expo. Both are currently being tested on public roads and they will make their market debut in the months following their global debut in Greater Noida. The upcoming Jimny will take on five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha.

The Baleno Cross will derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing around 100 PS and it will have a premium equipment list. Hyundai, the second largest car producer in the country, is expected to host the local debut of the facelifted Creta in January and it will get a number of revisions inside and out.

The 2023 Hyundai Creta will boast a thoroughly redesigned front fascia sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. The midsize SUV will likely gain new features including ADAS-based assistive and safety technologies. The South Korean auto major will reportedly launch a micro SUV in late 2023 and it could be previewed via concept at the Auto Expo.

In addition, a concept giving an early hint of the long-mooted affordable EV for India could take the centre stage as well. Tata Motors has had a successful calendar year and it could look to continue the momentum by showcasing the facelifted versions of the Harrier and Safari. Besides exterior updates, the features list could be brimmed with new equipment.

The homegrown manufacturer is expected to add features like ADAS to the mix in response to the growing competition in the midsize SUV space. We will have you covered with all the details from the Auto Expo, so watch this space for more action!