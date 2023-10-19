7 Upcoming Subcompact SUVs Launching In India: Tata To Toyota

One of the most popular segments in India, the Subcompact SUV space is set to witness a slew of new product launches like Punch EV, XUV300 Facelift, New Honda SUV, Toyota Taisor and more

The subcompact SUV segment is one of the most sought-after vehicle categories in the Indian market and it is well reflected by the monthly sales figures. Compact in terms of dimensions makes them extremely easy to use in day-to-day life and the high sitting stance at an affordable price tag is an added plus. Banking on this trend, carmakers are constantly working to introduce new models in the segment along with updating the existing ones. Let’s take a look at the upcoming subcompact SUVs launching in the Indian market.

1. Tata Punch EV

The Punch is currently topping the sales chart and Tata Motors is all set to launch its electric version in the Indian market. Based on the brand’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture, a more electric-friendly version of the Alfa platform, the test mule of the EV has already been spied testing multiple times on the roads. Expected to launch very soon, the Punch EV will be the brand’s 4th electric offering in the country. The claimed range of the electric Punch will be anywhere around the 300 kilometres mark using a battery pack of 30kWh approx.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Spied testing multiple times on the Indian tarmac, the XUV300 Facelift is expected to launch early next year. It will get comprehensive updates to its exterior design in line with the XUV700 and upcoming BE electric line-up. Major revisions to the feature list are quite obvious along with interior updates. The powertrain department will remain unchanged, however, the AMT gearbox could be replaced by a proper torque converter automatic gearbox.

3. Toyota Taisor (Fronx-Based Subcompact SUV)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based coupe SUV will likely debut around the upcoming festive season. Sporting the same set of underpinning and powertrain, the crossover will be powered by the familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine available with petrol as well as CNG fuel option and the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor.

The crossover will fill the sub-4 meter void left by the Urban Cruiser when it was discontinued last year. In terms of design, there will be subtle changes to the bumpers, front grille and alloy wheels, something along the lines of the Baleno-Glanza duo. The interiors and equipment set will remain the same, minus some minor changes to the upholstery.

4. New-Gen Hyundai Venue

The second generation model of the Hyundai Venue will be launched in the year 2025. Codenamed Q2Xi, where the ‘i’ stands for India, the new-gen Venue will continue to target the sub-4-meter SUV segment in the Indian market. While the details about the project are under covers, expect it to carry a host of changes inside out. Currently, the Venue is a decent seller for the Korean company and it was updated last year in the form of a facelift model.

5. Honda Compact SUV

Following the launch of the much-awaited Elevate mid-size SUV in the Indian market, Honda Cars India is preparing to launch another compact SUV which will further strengthen its roots in the country. According to media reports, the WR-V will make a comeback in a completely new avatar as it was discontinued this year in April. We expect the Indonesian spec model which measures around 4 meters in length to make it to the Indian shores. The design will be in line with the Elevate and it will likely get ADAS tech.

6. Kia Sonet Facelift

The Kia Sonet will soon get its first update in the form of a facelift model which is expected to be launched early next year. Spied testing a few times on the Indian roads, the updated model will get minor revisions to its exterior design along with a few changes to the interiors as well. Mechanically, the sub-4 meter SUV will remain the same and will continue to draw power from the same set of powertrain options.

7. New MG Compact SUV

While MG Motor India hasn’t officially confirmed anything, reports suggest that the carmaker is exploring the options of launching a new subcompact SUV in the country. Based on the Comet EV’s GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) platform, the four-wheeler could be the rebadged version of the Baojun Yep compact electric SUV which is MG’s sister brand. Expected to launch in the year 2025, the EV will likely be powered by a 28.1 kWh battery pack putting out 68 bhp with a claimed range of up to 303 kilometres on a single charge.