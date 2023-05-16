7 Upcoming Skoda & Volkswagen Cars, SUVs In India Detailed

Let’s take a look at the most anticipated Skoda and Volkswagen cars and SUVs, which are expected to launch in India in the coming years

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has been enjoying success lately, thanks mainly to its made-for-India offerings – Skoda Kushaq, Slavia and VW Taigun, Virtus. Even their low-volume CBU/CKD models have sold well in India. To capitalise on its rising popularity, the VW group is planning to launch more cars in our market soon.

Here, we have listed the top 7 Skoda and Volkswagen cars and SUVs that are expected to launch in India in the coming years, for which there is a lot of anticipation in the market.

1. Next-gen Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda is all set to globally debut the next-generation Kodiaq in the second half of this year. Apart from design, the most significant change on it would be the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which should make its way to the Indian market too. We expect the SUV to make it to our shores sometime next year as a CKD import.

2. Next-gen Skoda Superb

The next-generation Superb is also in development at the moment, and it will make its global debut very soon. The sedan will be available with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains in international markets, similar to its outgoing generation. We’re not sure when it will launch in India, but it will likely happen after the introduction of the new Kodiaq.

3. Volkswagen Tayron 3-Row

VW is reportedly working on a new three-row SUV, which is expected to be named Tayron. It won’t be the same model that is currently sold in China, but a completely new model, designed to replace Tiguan Allspace. It will share its platform with the new Kodiaq and is expected to debut internationally in 2024. Its India launch could happen a year after, i.e., in 2025.

4. Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda is planning to add EVs to its India lineup, starting with Enyaq iV in 2024. As per reports, the India-spec version will be the top-spec ‘80x’ variant. This variant gets a 77 kWh battery, paired with two electric motors – one on each axle – that is rated at a total power of 263 bhp and a WLTP-rated driving range of 513 km.

5. Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen will also introduce an EV to the Indian market – the ID.4. This electric SUV was showcased in India back at the Auto Expo 2020, and it is currently being road tested on our roads. We’ll likely get the ‘GTX” trim here, which is powered by a 77 kWh battery, rated at 299 bhp of peak power and 479 km of driving range (WLTP rated).

6. Skoda Octavia facelift

Due to the strict BS6-2 emission norms in India, Skoda has discontinued the fan-favourite Octavia here. However, we expect the sedan to make a comeback soon, likely with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option. There’s no confirmation on the launch though, with reports claiming it could happen either towards the end of this year or in the first half of next year.

7. New Skoda compact SUV

Sub-4-metre SUVs are extremely popular in India, and there’s a good reason why. They’re not too expensive, but they all offer great features, stylish designs and fuel-efficient engines. Skoda and VW don’t have an option in this segment, but that could change soon. Skoda is reportedly working on a sub-4-metre SUV, which will be built on a shortened version of the MQB-A0-IN platform, and it is expected to be unveiled this year, at least in concept form. It will likely be powered by the brand’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.