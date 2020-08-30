7 Upcoming Skoda & Volkswagen Cars In India – Taigun To Vision IN

The Volkswagen Group is planning to launch a host of new cars in the Indian market, and over half of the products mentioned in this list have already been confirmed

In July of 2018, Volkswagen Group said that it will be investing € 1 billion in the Indian market under its ‘India 2.0’ strategy, which will be used to develop Skoda Auto and Volkswagen cars specifically for the country. The German auto group has also developed an all-new platform for the country, i.e. MQB A0 IN, which is a heavily localised version of the company’s MQB A0 platform.

Under the new India 2.0 project, Volkswagen and Skoda are believed to be working on a host of new products for the Indian market, while the two carmakers are also in the process of bringing some of their existing cars to the country.

Here is a list of 7 of those Skoda and Volkswagen cars, which are expected to be brought to the Indian market soon –

1. New-gen Skoda Octavia

Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda Auto India himself confirmed that the globally available new-gen version of the Octavia will be brought to the Indian market in February 2021 through the CKD route. However, an exact launch date and price is yet to be confirmed.

As compared to the outgoing model, the fourth-gen Octavia’s exterior features some subtle changes to bring the car’s design in line with Skoda’s latest models, but the overall coupe-like design has been retained. Powering the India-spec new-gen Octavia could be 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol and 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol (190 PS/320 Nm) engines.

The foreign-spec Octavia comes equipped with features like Matrix LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a 10-inch free standing touchscreen infotainment system with built-in eSIM, smartphone connectivity, gesture control and an advanced voice-controlled digital assistant, a 4.2-inch head-up display, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a three-zone automatic climate control and much more.

2. Skoda Kodiaq RS

The Kodiaq RS is basically the powerful and sporty variant of the Czech carmaker’s flagship SUV, which was confirmed to be brought to the Indian market. Skoda is yet to launch the BS6-compliant Kodiaq, which was unveiled at this year’s Auto Expo with a new 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder TSI unit that is rated at 190 PS/320 Nm.

However, Zac Hollis also expressed his desire of bringing the Kodiaq RS to the Indian market, which holds the record of being the fastest seven-seater car around the Nurburgring. The SUV uses a 2.0-litre TDI twin-turbo diesel engine that belts out 240 PS of power and 500 Nm of torque, which helps it sprint from sprint from 0 – 100 kmph in just 6.9 seconds.

3. New-gen Skoda Rapid

The Skoda Rapid has been on sale in the Indian market since 2011, and has only been given one facelift in 2017. However, Zac Hollis also confirmed that a replacement for the Rapid is being worked upon, and could be launched as soon as next year.

The new Rapid will likely be based on Skoda’s MQB A0 IN platform, and could draw its styling inspiration from other Skoda cars like the Scala. New features like all LED lighting, a fully-digital ‘Virtual Cockpit’ instrument cluster, ambient lighting along with a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected-car tech are expected to be offered with the sedan.

4. Skoda Vision IN

Skoda confirmed its plans of launching an exclusive mid-size SUV in India when it displayed the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. While the company’s Kamiq mid-size SUV was launched a few months back, the Vision IN will be more affordable and will directly put up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks etc.

Under the hood of the production-ready Vision IN would likely be a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine, as well as a 1.5-litre TSI motor which will be offered on the higher trims. The Vision IN will be the first car to be based on the company’s MQB A0 IN platform, with up to 95 per cent localisation in order to price it aggressively.

5. VW Taigun

The Taigun will be Volkswagen’s version of the aforementioned Skoda Vision IN. Unlike the Skoda SUV, the Taigun was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020 in near-production form, but is expected to be launched only in the second half of 2021.

The Taigun will be the first VW car to be based on the MQB A0 IN architecture, and will be using the same 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI powertrains as the Skoda Vision IN. Transmission options could include a 6-speed MT, as well as a 7-speed DSG. The Taigun will go on to become the most affordable Volkswagen SUV in India upon its arrival.

6. VW New Passat

Volkswagen did retail previous generations of the Passat in the Indian market, however, the sedan couldn’t perform as good as the German carmaker had hoped. However, it now look like the company is in the process of re-introducing its flagship sedan in the Indian market.

The Passat is currently in its eighth generation avatar globally, and will go on to rival the Skoda Superb once brought to India. The 2021 Passat will be equipped with a host of new features including a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, SIM based connected technology, fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, powered front seats with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control system, voice control, adaptive lighting as well as an easy-open trunk.

It will likely be offered with the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm) as the upcoming BS6 Skodiaq, and will likely be launched by the end of this year or in early 2021.

7. Skoda Kamiq

The Skoda Kamiq is also a mid-size SUV, which is currently available in the foreign markets since about a year. While Skoda is yet to confirm its plans of bringing the Kamiq to India, test mule of the SUV was spied on test in the country in June this year, hinting that Skoda is probably studying the feasibility of bringing the Kamiq to India.

Talking about the Kamiq, it sits under the Karoq in the carmaker’s global line-up, which means that it will be placed between the bigger Karoq, and the smaller Vision IN in India. While the foreign-spec Kamiq is available with diesel powertrains, is likely to be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines in India only. The Kamiq will likely be priced under Rs 20 lakh in the Indian market.