7 Upcoming Sedans In India You Should Know – Maruti To Skoda

While the sedan segment is not as popular it used to be, automakers who have established a name for themselves in this particular space have not given up on them. Here we have covered the possible upcoming sedans in India over the next year or so.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Drawing significant design inspiration from the upcoming Swift bound for early 2024, the new Dzire is expected to feature a more premium interior. A notable highlight will be the introduction of a new 1.2L Z-series mild-hybrid petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The new-gen Dzire will likely arrive in H2 2024.

2. New Honda Amaze:

A thoroughly redesigned Honda Amaze will reportedly make its global debut in 2024. To rival the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the exterior design is anticipated to be heavily influenced by Honda’s latest crop of sedans available in international markets like the Accord. It could retain the existing VTEC petrol engine.

3. New-Gen Skoda Superb & Octavia:

Early last month, Skoda hosted the global debut of the fourth generation Superb with evolutionary exterior changes. It has larger proportions than the outgoing model and is powered by PHEV and mild hybrid engines. While the third-gen Superb will make a comeback likely next year, the all-new model could be considered for the near future. The Octavia RS could return as a PHEV next year via the CBU route as well in its new iteration with a combined power output of 245 PS.

4. Hyundai Verna N-Line:

Hyundai introduced the new-gen Verna earlier this year and there’s a possibility of broadening the midsize sedan’s lineup by introducing the N Line variant, which is likely to exclusively feature the 1.5L turbo petrol engine. It will likely get notable cosmetic enhancements, complemented by mechanical revisions geared towards providing more spirited and sportier handling.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 6:

Displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Ioniq 6 made its global debut in July 2022, boasting an impressive claimed range of up to 614 kilometres on a single charge. The exact launch date for this all-electric sedan remains undisclosed but it is being considered for India and upon arrival, it will be positioned above the Ioniq 5 and shares the E-GMP skateboard architecture with it.

6. BYD Seal:

With a maximum claimed range of up to 700 kilometres utilising an 82.5 kWh battery pack, the low-slung sedan does zero to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. Positioned as a competitor to globally popular models like the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal made its local debut earlier this year at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida.