7 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In India In 2025-26

Royal Enfield is set to target multiple new segments with its upcoming motorcycles; updated versions of current models are also being worked on

Royal Enfield has been quite active in launching new products over the past few years, and this is evident from its diverse portfolio. With a variety of new models on cards for the year 2025, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer will also be foraying in some new segments. In addition to this, the company will be expanding its 650cc range along with updating a few motorcycles from the 350cc segment. In this article, we will look at the 7 upcoming RE motorcycles in India.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was spied testing last year and is expected to launch by the end of 2025. The ADV will be powered by a twin-cylinder engine derived from the current 650cc unit, further bored out to displace 750cc. While the power output figures are unknown, it will likely have a significant bump over the 650cc engine.

The spy images highlight the presence of dual-disc brakes at the front, adjustable USD front forks, wire-spoke trims and a distinctive design language, different from the current crop of Royal Enfield adventure bikes.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield officially unveiled the Classic 650 at the EICAM 2024. It is the larger displacement version of the Royal Enfield’s best-seller Classic 350. Sharing its underpinnings with the Shotgun 650, the two-wheeler will is powered by the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine putting out 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Classic 650 features 19-18-inch wire-spoke rims suspended by 43mm Showa telescopic forks at the front. The kerb weight of the two-wheeler stands at 243 kg. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to launch in the first half of 2025.

3. Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin

The Bullet 650 will be launched later this year in the Indian market and it will be positioned at the bottom of the current 650cc range. Royal Enfield has been road-testing the motorcycle for a long time now and the near-production prototype reveals that it shares the design with the Bullet 350 and Classic 650.

A single-piece seat, round headlamp, familiar teardrop-styled fuel tank and spoke wheels are some of the highlights of its retro design. The two-wheeler will be powered by the 648cc parallel-twin engine putting out 47.4 bhp and 52.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

4&5. Updated Royal Enfield Meteor 350 & Bullet 350

Royal Enfield is currently working on the updated versions of its 350cc motorcycles, i.e. the Meteor 350 and Bullet 350. While the details are scarce at the moment, the mid-cycle update of the Meteor will bring a slew of changes to the motorcycle, such as LED tail lamp and pilot lamps standard across the range, new colour options and body graphics, minor feature additions and more could be a part of the mid-life facelift.

On the other hand, the Bullet 350 will get fewer changes as a part of the update, as it was launched not very long ago in September 2023 with the new J-Series platform. However, new colour options and some tweaks to the lighting setup could still be expected. The updated Meteor 350 and Bullet 350 will continue to be powered by the familiar 349cc single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine.

6&7. Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 750

Royal Enfield is reportedly working on a new 750cc platform and the Interceptor 750 could be the first model to sport the new engine. This new unit is likely the big-bore version of the current 650cc engine. The test mule for the same has already been spied and we could see the launch of the Interceptor 750 in 2025.

In addition to this, the Continental GT 750 is also on the cards and will likely follow the launch of the new Interceptor. The 750cc twins will get a dual-disc setup at the front in the interest of better braking efficiency. While the power output figures from the new engine are under wraps, we expect a good bump over the current 650cc twin-cylinder unit.