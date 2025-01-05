7 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In 2025 – 440 cc To 750 cc

Royal Enfield is set to diversify its product portfolio in 2025 with the launch of new 750cc motorcycles

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular two-wheeler manufacturers globally and is known for its aggressive product strategy. The year 2024 saw a slew of new launches including Shotgun 650, Guerrilla 450, Classic Goan 350 and Interceptor Bear 650 along with a minor update for the Classic 350. Keeping up the momentum, multiple new bikes are under development and will debut in 2025 in a phased manner. In this article, we will look at the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2025.

1. Royal Enfield Scram 440

The new Scram 440 was showcased at the Motoverse 2024 and is the updated version of the Scram 411. While the overall design is quite similar to the Scram 411, the updated motorcycle features a revised powertrain setup.

It is powered by a new higher displacement 443cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque, mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. Scheduled to go on sale this year, the Royal Enfield Scram 440 also gets the option of alloy wheels paired with tubeless tyres.

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally

A new iteration of the Himalayan 450 is under development and was recently spotted testing. Going by the spy shots, the new bike seems to be the rally-spec version based on the Himalayan 450. Some of the highlights of the Himalayan 450 Rally include a new upswept exhaust, a rally tail cowl, knuckle guards and more. While the powertrain will remain the same, we expect the bike to get fully adjustable front and rear suspension.

3. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Unveiled at the EICAM 2024, the Classic 650 is the larger displacement version of the Royal Enfield’s best-seller Classic 350. Sharing its underpinnings with the Shotgun 650, the two-wheeler will is powered by the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine putting out 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Classic 650 features 19-18-inch wire-spoke rims suspended by 43mm Showa telescopic forks at the front. The kerb weight of the two-wheeler stands at 243 kg. The official launch of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is set for January 2025.

4. Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin

The Bullet 650 has already been spied testing on multiple occasions and will launch this year in the Indian market. Royal Enfield will likely position the Bullet 650 at the bottom of the current 650cc range. The latest near-production test mules reveal that the motorcycle shares the design with the Bullet 350 as well as the Classic 650.

A single-piece seat, round headlamp, familiar teardrop-styled fuel tank and spoke wheels are some of the highlights of its retro design. The two-wheeler will be powered by the 648cc parallel-twin engine putting out 47.4 bhp and 52.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

5&6. Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 750

Royal Enfield is reportedly working on a new 750cc platform and the Interceptor 750 could be the first model to sport the new engine. This new unit is likely the big-bore version of the current 650cc engine. The test mule for the same has already been spied and we could see the launch of the Interceptor 750 in 2025.

In addition to this, the Continental GT 750 is also on the cards and will likely follow the launch of the new Interceptor. The 750cc twins will get a dual-disc setup at the front in the interest of better braking efficiency. While the power output figures from the new engine are under wraps, we expect a good bump over the current 650cc twin-cylinder unit.

7. Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was recently spied testing and is expected to launch by the end of 2025. The ADV will be powered by a twin-cylinder engine derived from the current 650cc unit, further bored out to displace 750cc. While the power output figures are unknown, it will likely have a significant bump over the 650cc engine.

The spy images highlight the presence of dual-disc brakes at the front, adjustable USD front forks, wire-spoke trims and a distinctive design language, different from the current crop of Royal Enfield adventure bikes.