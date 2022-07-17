Royal Enfield is planning to bring in a host of new motorcycles in the near future and here we list all of them

Royal Enfield has been developing an assortment of new motorcycles for the domestic as well as international markets. Each of them will be positioned in different segments as Royal Enfield will address different engine capacities as well. Here we have compiled details about all the seven test prototypes that have been spied over the last several months:

1. Hunter 350:

The type approval document of the Hunter 350 has been leaked and it has already been caught on camera in its production-spec guise. The entry-level roadster will likely become the most affordable RE upon its arrival early next year and it will be based on the same platform as the Classic and Meteor.

2. Super Meteor 650:

The cruiser-styled motorcycle based on the same platform as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 has been caught on camera many times and is expected to be the first of the four 650 cc motorcycles planned to arrive. It could be called the Super Meteor 650 as an old nameplate could be revived upon its likely launch later this year or in early 2023.

3. Shotgun 650 Bobber:

RE showcased the SG650 concept at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy and its production version could also be on its way in the near future. It will likely be offered in a single-seater guise with an exposed rear fender.

4. Classic 650:

The Chennai-based manufacturer looks to be working on a 650 cc retro-themed motorcycle that has a similar design as the Classic 350 and is basically a dual-seater take on the Shotgun with notable changes.

It will also be powered by a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine producing just over 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch and a dual-channel ABS system as standard.

5. Roadster 650:

The Royal Enfield Roadster 650 has several commonalities with the Shotgun and Classic 650 and the spy shots indicate that it will have different alloy wheels, larger fuel tank, differently positioned footpegs, etc. All these 650 cc models will have a semi-digital cluster with Tripper Navigation, USD forks, etc.

6. Next-Gen Bullet:

The next generation RE Bullet 350 is also under test and it will be underpinned by the same dual cradle architecture as the upcoming Hunter, Classic and Meteor. It could go on sale next year and will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine developing just over 20 hp and 27 Nm and it will be linked with a five-speed transmission.

7. Himalayan 450:

Perhaps the radical of all the forthcoming launches will be the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It will be based on a new platform and could be equipped with USD forks, new bodywork, a digital cluster, an all-new liquid-cooled engine developing around 40 bhp and so on. It will be a more hardcore off-roading adv compared to the existing Himalayan.