7 Upcoming Motorcycles In 2022 – New RC390 To Super Meteor 650

The Indian motorcycle market will see the entry of multiple new models this year, and here, we have listed the most highly anticipated ones

The Indian two-wheeler industry is currently on the road to recovery, the same as the passenger car industry. However, two-wheeler sales are slower to regain momentum. To reinvigorate consumer interest and recover lost ground, automakers are planning to launch new motorcycles and scooters in our market soon, plenty of which are scheduled to arrive this year.

Here, we have listed the top seven motorcycles slated to launch in India in 2022, for which the anticipation is extremely high. The list only includes ICE models, not EVs.

1. New KTM RC390

KTM will finally launch the new-generation RC390 in India in June. The new model will have a completely new design compared to the previous version, and it will be lighter yet better equipped. The engine will be the same as the current 390 Duke – a 373cc single-pot mill, which belts out 43.5 PS and 37 Nm. This powerplant will come mated to a 6-speed transmission, and the motorcycle will get a slipper & assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as well.

2. Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Auto is planning to add new models to the Pulsar range very soon. A test model of a small-capacity model was spied testing recently, which is expected to be the next-generation Pulsar 125, likely to launch in the coming months. The new model will take design inspiration from Pulsar N250, and it won’t be too high-tech to keep the prices in check. The engine specs are a mystery right now.

3. Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160 was also spied testing on Indian roads, and it is expected to launch before the end of this year. It has the same design as Pulsar N250, as seen in spy pictures, and the equipment on offer will be the same as well. The engine is expected to be the same one that powers Pulsar NS160 (17.2 PS and 14.6 Nm), and transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

4. Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway recently unveiled its maiden products for the Indian market, including two scooters and a motorcycle. The latter is K-Lite 250V, an entry-level cruiser, powered by a 249cc V-twin engine (18.9 PS and 19 Nm), mated to a 5-speed transmission. Bookings are already open, and the official launch/price reveal is slated to happen very soon.

5 Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a plethora of new models in India. In the 350cc segment, the manufacturer is expected to introduce a new roadster before the end of this year, which will be positioned as an entry-level model in the brand’s lineup. It is expected to be powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350, but tuned differently. This motor will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

6. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield will also launch a new 650cc cruiser in the Indian market soon, likely in the next few months. It will be powered by the brand’s 648cc parallel-twin engine, with 47.65 PS and 52 Nm on tap. A 6-speed transmission will be offered, along with a slipper clutch. This forthcoming cruiser is also expected to get a lot of premium features, like a semi-digital instrument console, USD front forks, LED lighting, etc.

7. 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200

The new-generation Triumph Tiger 1200 is set to launch in our market on May 24. The ADV will be powered by a 1,160cc three-cylinder engine, with 150 PS and 130 Nm on tap. This powerplant will be mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch offered as standard. The bike will have a long list of features, including cruise control, hill-hold, ABS, traction control, digital instrumentation (with My Triumph Connectivity System), etc.