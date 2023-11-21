7 Upcoming Midsize SUVs With ADAS In 2024 – Hyundai To Tata

Here we have listed the 7 upcoming midsize SUVs that will be equipped with ADAS technology upon arrival in 2024 in India

The ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety features are becoming an essential part of buying decisions due to the advancements they offer. Here we have listed the 7 upcoming midsize SUVs that will be equipped with ADAS technology upon arrival in 2024 in India:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift & Alcazar Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Creta and the Alcazar have been spotted testing on public roads already and they are expected to go on sale in early 2024. The updated Creta will go on sale first and both SUVs will adopt the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy as the exterior revisions will be substantial. The interior will also get an array of updates.

One of the major highlights will be the addition of Level 2 ADAS. No mechanical changes are expected on the Alcazar facelift but the new Creta will receive a 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It could be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT in a similar fashion to the latest Verna.

2. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

Tata Motors unveiled the second iteration of the Curvv concept earlier this year and it will spawn a production version in 2024. The EV will arrive before the IC-engined version and it will have a claimed range of over 500 km. The ICE Curvv will compete directly against five-seater midsize SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and considering that Tata is expanding ADAS availability, the Curvv could be the next in line.

3. Tata Harrier & Safari Petrol:

Just a while ago, Tata brought in the facelifted Harrier and Safari with cosmetic updates and interior revisions but the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine continues its duties. In 2024, both SUVs are expected to get a brand new 1.5L four-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine kicking out 168 PS and 280 Nm and it will be paired with an MT or an AT. The top-spec variants will get ADAS.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Mahindra’s tentative launch timeline for the XUV.e8 is December 2024. Since it’s based on the XUV700, both will have several commonalities including the features list and apparently ADAS tech. The Mahindra XUV.e8 appears to be based on the INGLO platform and it will rival the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and Tata Curvv EV.