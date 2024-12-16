7 Upcoming Midsize SUVs In India – You Should Wait For These!!

The mid-size SUV segment will get multiple new models with all-electric, strong hybrid and ICE powertrain options

Car manufacturers in India are working to expand their SUV portfolio. Along with the conventional ICE models, all-electric and strong hybrid SUVs are also lined up for a launch next year. In this article, we will look at the upcoming mid-size SUVs in India.

1. Hyundai Creta EV

The electric Creta is long due and it is one of the most anticipated launches of the year 2025. Scheduled for debut at the 2025 Auto Expo, Hyundai will equip the electric SUV with a 45 kWh battery pack putting out 138 bhp and 255 Nm peak torque. It will be a front-wheel-drive setup shared with the latest generation Kona EV sold in the international markets. The electric Creta will share the design with the latest facelift model, albeit with EV-specific touches like a blanked-off front grille, EV badging inside out and aero-efficient alloy wheels.

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The Suzuki e Vitara has already been revealed globally and it will officially debut in India at the 2025 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car in the country will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat-based facility. The EV will measure 4,275 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.

Internally codenamed YY8, the e Vitara is based on an all-new born-electric skateboard platform, the Heartect-e (codename: 40PL). There will be two battery packs on offer, i.e. a 49kWh and a 61kWh unit with power output ranging up to 184 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque for the AWD variant.

3. Tata Harrier EV

After a long wait, the Tata Harrier EV will soon be a reality as its launch is scheduled for the 2025 Auto Expo early next year. The electric Harrier will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the current OMEGA-Arc platform. The SUV is expected to sport a battery pack of 60 kWh, delivering a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. In terms of design, it will be quite familiar to the current Harrier, however, will have some electric-specific elements inside out. It will also get a dual-motor AWD setup as an option.

4&5. Maruti Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder-Based 7-Seater SUVs

Maruti Suzuki is readying a new 7-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara and it is expected to go on sale sometime next year. Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row SUV will also get a Toyota counterpart much like the Hyryder. Based on Suzuki’s Global C platform, the upcoming mid-size SUVs will continue with the current set of powertrain combinations including the strong hybrid and 1.5 litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engines. We expect some changes in the overall dimensions and the design could be familiar to the current 5-seater models.

6. New-Gen Renault Duster

Scheduled for a launch in the second half of 2025, the fully camouflaged test mule of the new-gen Duster was recently spied testing in India for the first time. The new Duster’s design will be identical to the international spec model which has already been revealed. In terms of dimensions, the 3rd-generation model will measure 4.34 meters long with 209 mm ground clearance. Based on the CMF-B platform, the upcoming Renault car will get a 130 bhp turbo petrol mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain option is also likely for the India-spec model.

7. Mahindra XEV 7e

Mahindra’s next big electric SUV launch will be the XEV 7e. It will be the production-ready version of the XUV.e8 concept which has already been showcased by the company. The XEV 7e is the electrified version of the XUV700 and it is expected to debut sometime next year.

The images of the electric SUV have already been leaked online, revealing the design which seems quite familiar to the concept version. The XEV 7e will likely be offered in two battery pack options i.e. 59 kWh and 79 kWh with rear-wheel-drive as standard. It is expected to get a proper 3-row seating configuration with both 6 and 7-seater layout.