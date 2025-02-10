7 Upcoming Midsize ICE SUVs This Year – Tata To Toyota

Tata Motors will bring back the legendary Sierra nameplate later this year along with the launch of petrol powered Harrier and Safari

The electric vehicles are the talk of the town, however, due to small sales volumes, manufacturers continue to bid on conventionally powered ICE SUVs. The popular mid-size SUV segment will see the entry of multiple new players this year. Let’s look at the upcoming mid-size ICE SUVs this year.

1. Tata Sierra ICE

The long-awaited Tata Sierra was recently showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo, in its near-production guise. Expected to go on sale later this year, the Sierra will get both EV and conventionally-powered ICE versions at the time of launch. The model showcased at the auto show was the ICE Sierra. It will likely be powered by the new 1.5-litre tGDi petrol and 2.0-litre turbo diesel engines. Inside the cabin, the SUV was seen featuring a triple-screen layout along with the familiar 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

2&3. Tata Harrier & Safari Petrol

The petrol-powered versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari are long due and we expect them to debut in the second half of 2025. Earlier, it was speculated that Tata Motors’ flagship SUVs would get the new petrol powerhouse in 2024, however, the engine was reportedly in the final stages of development and testing.

The 1.5-litre tGDi four-cylinder petrol engine will power the Harrier and Safari, which was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. This new petrol mill will come with a power output rated at 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It will get the option of a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

4. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in the year 2021 and it is now due for a mid-life facelift update. Expected to go on sale in the second half of 2025, the facelift model could likely be dubbed the XUV7XO, as the name was trademarked by the company last year.

Talking about the changes, an updated design, revised interiors and new features will be a part of the package. Under the hood, the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines will continue to power the XUV700 facelift, mated to the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

5&6. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder-Based 7-Seater SUVs

Maruti Suzuki is readying a new 7-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara and it is expected to go on sale sometime in 2025. Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row SUV will also get a Toyota counterpart much like the Hyryder. The Maruti 3-row SUV was recently spied testing, giving away a few design details.

Based on Suzuki’s Global C platform, the upcoming mid-size SUVs will continue with the current set of powertrain combinations including the strong hybrid and 1.5 litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engines. We expect these SUVs to grow in terms of dimensions with the possibility of a longer wheelbase to accommodate an extra pair of seats.

7. Honda ZR-V Hybrid

Expected to debut in the Indian market by the end of this year, the Honda ZR-V will be sold in India via the CBU route. However, the final call on its India launch is yet to be taken. The ZR-V globally debuted in the year 2022 with Japan being its primary market along with a few other ASEAN countries.

Measuring 4.56 metres long with a wheelbase of 2,655 mm, the ZR-V is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired to a dual-motor strong hybrid setup, producing a combined power output of 180 bhp. The SUV also gets an AWD system and an electric CVT gearbox.