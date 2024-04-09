7 Upcoming Midsize Electric SUVs Over The Next 18 Months

Here we have explained about the upcoming midsize electric SUVs that are set to launch over the next 18 months in India

Over the next year and a half, the midsize electric SUV segment will see plenty of action as new models from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota and Citroen will arrive and here we have brought you all the known information:

1. Tata Curvv EV:

First in line is the electric version of the Tata Curvv, which will be launched by the middle of this CY. It will be equipped with a large battery pack, capable of a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. The Tata Curvv EV will likely carry a starting price of over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), as does most of the models that are listed below.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX & Toyota Electric SUV:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature a 60 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 550 km and it will be based on Toyota’s 27PL platform. The production of the eVX will commence in early 2025 while its Toyota derivative will arrive in late 2025. The midsize SUV duo will feature an advanced cabin, packed with features such as ADAS, a large touchscreen display, etc.

3. Hyundai Creta EV & Kia Seltos EV:

Speculations suggest that Hyundai will bring in the Creta EV later this year. Hyundai and Kia have signed an MoM to locally manufacture batteries with Exide in India but the Creta EV could be incorporated with an electric motor sourced from base-spec Kona EV. Hyundai could utilise its relationship with LG Chem to bring in its electric five-seater. Kia will launch an electric RV next year while the Seltos EV could also be under development.

4. Mahindra BE.05:

Mahindra’s tentative launch timeline for the BE.05 is October 2025. It will be underpinned by a skateboard EV platform. The electric SUV coupe will have an overall length of 4,370 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,635 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm.

5. Citroen Basalt Based EV:

The IC-engined Citroen Basalt Vision will be introduced in the coming months in India while its electric version will arrive in H2 2025.