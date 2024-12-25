7 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars Over The Next 2 Years

Maruti Suzuki will debut in multiple new segments in the coming years with its upcoming models including compact MPVs, electric SUVs, 7-seater SUVs and more

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest and leading car manufacturer, has always been active in introducing new models to its line-up along with updating the existing ones. The Japanese carmaker is working on multiple new products for the Indian market, which will mark its entry into some new segments. In this article, we will look at the upcoming Maruti cars launching in India in the next two years.

1. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The e Vitara is scheduled for an official debut in the Indian market on January 17 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The first electric car from Maruti Suzuki was recently teased and it will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat-based facility. Internally codenamed YY8, the electric SUV measures 4,275 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.

Based on an all-new born-electric skateboard platform, the Heartect-e (codename: 40PL), the e Vitara will be offered in two battery pack options i.e. a 49kWh and a 61kWh unit with power output ranging up to 184 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque for the AWD variant.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara-Based 7-Seater SUV

A new Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara is under development and will likely be launched next year in India. Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row SUV will be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform and share the powertrain with the current Grand Vitara 5-seater model.

We expect the upcoming 7-seater SUV to grow in size to accommodate an extra pair of seats and the wheelbase will likely be longer as well. Under the hood, the Grand Vitara-based 7-seater SUV will carry forward the existing 1.5 litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5 litre 3-cylinder strong hybrid engines.

3. Maruti Suzuki YDB Compact MPV

Maruti is working on a new compact MPV for the Indian market and it will go on sale by the year 2026. Codenamed YDB, the new MPV will be positioned below the Ertiga and could be based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in international markets.

Measuring just below 4 metres in length, the 7-seater MPV will rival the likes of Renault Triber in the domestic market. It will be sold via the brand’s Nexa dealership chain. Under the hood, expect the MPV to use the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that debuted in the new-gen Swift.

4. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The current Baleno has been around for a long time and got a mid-life update in 2022. The new generation model of the premium hatchback is already under development and is expected to hit the market around the year 2026.

The new model will likely gain a new HEV series hybrid powertrain that could deliver fuel efficiency of over 30 kmpl. It will be one of the first models in the brand’s line-up to use the upcoming series hybrid system. We expect a new platform, updated design and extended feature set to be a part of the package.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift

Internally codenamed YTB, the Fronx Facelift is due for a launch in the Indian market next year i.e. 2025. The crossover SUV was launched in 2023 and has been performing quite well in terms of sales numbers. In addition to the new design and updated features, the highlight of the updated Fronx will be the Maruti Suzuki’s new HEV series hybrid powertrain technology that will debut with the facelift model.

6. Maruti Suzuki Electric MPV

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new electric MPV for the Indian market and if everything goes right, we can expect it to go on sale in the year 2026. Internally codenamed YMC, the electric MPV will share the underpinnings with the e Vitara and will also spawn a Toyota derivative at a later date.

While further details about the project are unknown, the 7-seater MPV could also share the powertrain with the e Vitara. The company expects the MPV to have an annual sales potential of around 50,000 to 1 lakh units.

7. Maruti Suzuki eWX-Based EV

The eWX concept was showcased by Suzuki at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show. In India, Maruti Suzuki will launch a new small EV based on the eWX. The design patent for the eWX was filed in the country in the first half of 2024. Expected to be launched in the year 2026-2027, the electric hatchback will be the Japanese carmaker’s entry-level EV in the Indian market.

Some reports also suggest that it could be the electric derivate of the Wagon-R. While the details about the project are not available, the eWX-based EV is expected to come with a claimed range of around 250 kilometres on a single charge.