7 Upcoming Maruti Cars In India – New Celerio To Next-Gen Vitara Brezza

A lot of new Maruti Suzuki cars are lined up for launch in the Indian market, are here, we have listed the top seven among them

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a lot of new products in India in the near future. A few of these new vehicles were previously scheduled to arrive either last year or earlier this year, but those plans had to be delayed. Thankfully, now that the market situation is improving, the manufacturer will be introducing these new models soon.

Here, we have listed the top seven forthcoming Maruti Suzuki cars that are scheduled to launch in the Indian market soon.

1. New-Gen Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is planning to give a major update to the Celerio hatchback, in the form of a generation change. Plenty of spy pictures of the new model have been doing rounds on the internet, and patent images had also leaked online a while back. The next-gen Celerio is expected to launch around the Diwali festive season this year.

The next-gen Maruti Celerio will be built on the brand’s Heartect platform. It is expected to be available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre petrol unit (68 PS/90 Nm) and a 1.2-litre petrol unit (83 PS/113 Nm). Transmission options will consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

2. Updated Maruti XL6

Maruti is also planning to update the XL6 MPV, reportedly early next year. The updated model is expected to feature a few changes to the exterior styling, some additional features, and most importantly, a diesel engine option.

The diesel powerplant will be the 1.5-litre DDiS unit, upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms. In its old BS4 avatar, this motor used to generate a peak power and torque of 95 PS and 225 Nm, respectively, and came mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The upcoming BS6 version is expected to have similar specifications.

3. Maruti Dzire CNG

The Indo-Japanese carmaker is also planning to expand its lineup of CNG cars in the Indian market. A test mule of the Dzire CNG was spied recently, and we believe that the vehicle will launch in the coming months.

Currently, Maruti Dzire is available with a 1.2-litre dualjet petrol engine, with 90 PS and 113 Nm on tap. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT. The CNG version will generate slightly less power and torque, and will only be offered with a manual gearbox.

4. Maruti Baleno facelift

The Baleno hatchback is expected to receive an update next year, in the form of a minor facelift. The vehicle will undergo a few changes in design, and will likely get a few additional features over the current model.

The powertrain options – 1.2-litre K12M petrol engine (83 PS/113 Nm) and 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine with SHVS (90 PS/113 Nm) – are expected to remain unchanged. Even the transmission options, consisting of a 5-speed MT and a CVT, are likely to remain unchanged.

5. New-Gen Maruti Alto

Maruti Alto is also set to undergo a generation change in the Indian market soon, expectedly around mid-2022. The new-gen Alto is speculated to switch to the Heartect platform, and will likely be larger in dimensions than the current model.

The next-gen Alto will likely continue to be powered by a 796cc, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine, which generates 48 PS and 69 Nm, and comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. A CNG option will continue to be available as well. Also, a 1.0-litre petrol engine option will likely be offered, on the K10 version.

6. New-Gen Maruti Vitara Brezza

The manufacturer is also working on the next-generation version of the Vitara Brezza. As per speculations, the new-gen model will be a major upgrade over the current model, and will come loaded with a sunroof, a larger infotainment touchscreen, and connected car tech.

The current 1.5-litre petrol engine will likely be carried forward to the new model, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option will also be available. The vehicle will come with both manual and automatic transmission options. This upcoming SUV will also be sold by Toyota as the next-gen Urban Cruiser.

7. Upcoming Creta-rivaling SUV

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing a new midsize SUV, to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It is expected to be based on Toyota’s DNGA platform, which also underpins the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky.

This upcoming model will replace the slow-selling S-Cross in Maruti’s lineup, and is expected to debut either towards the end of 2022 or in early 2023. Of course, Toyota will also launch this new SUV under its brand in India, likely with minor styling changes.