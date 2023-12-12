7 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs In 2024 You Should Know About

In the list of upcoming Mahindra SUVs in 2024, we have explained about a range of new models across different segments

Mahindra & Mahindra will likely bring in as many as seven new SUVs in the 2024 calendar year and here we have listed all of them:

1. Updated Mahindra XUV400:

The refreshed Mahindra XUV400 will be launched early next year with an updated cabin. It will boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a new instrument console along with the addition of new features to firmly help take the fight to the Tata Nexon EV.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift & XUV300 EV:

Also in early 2024, the homegrown manufacturer will introduce the facelifted XUV300 with a brand new exterior and interior. The design will be heavily inspired by the forthcoming BE range and the XUV700 while the interior will be more upmarket than the outgoing model. An electric version of the sub-four-metre XUV300 is said to be under development and it will be slotted below the XUV400 upon rumoured launch in mid-2024.

3. Mahindra 5-Door Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar has been caught testing multiple times on public roads and it will sit on the stretched version of the three-door Thar’s platform. It will have a slightly more premium cabin, which will be more spacious. It will get cosmetic revisions to differentiate itself from its sibling and will be powered by a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Bolero Neo Plus will be available in seven- and nine-seater layouts and is essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus. It will be equipped with a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

5. Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater:

The six-seater Mahindra XUV700 is expected to go on sale in 2024 judging by the spy images and it will help expand the popular SUV’s range in India.

6. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The tentative launch timeline given by Mahindra for the XUV700-based XUV.e8 is December 2024. It will adopt the same front fascia as its conceptual version and the interior will have a lot in common with the XUV700 as well. Expect it to use a large battery pack capable of a driving range of over 450 km.