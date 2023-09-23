7 Upcoming Kia Cars You Should Know About – 5 SUVs, 2 MPVs

In the list of upcoming Kia cars, we have talked about four ICE models and three electric vehicles that are expected to arrive within the next two to three years

Kia India has built its reputation on models like Seltos, Sonet and Carens in the volume space. The good news is that more new mass-market models are certainly arriving along with a range of new electric vehicles and here we have listed the potential ones:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been caught testing multiple times in India as well as abroad. Expected to go on sale in early 2024, it will get a heavily updated exterior taking inspiration from the latest crop of Kia SUVs sold globally and the interior will see a thorough revision as well. However, the existing powertrain lineup will be carried over.

2. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9 concept made its local debut at the 2023 Auto Expo and the production-spec seven-seater electric SUV was unveiled soon after globally. It is underpinned by the E-GMP dedicated skateboard EV architecture and it has a claimed driving range of up to 541 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. It is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India.

3. New Kia Carnival:

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival has been on sale in the international markets since 2020. The South Korean auto major has a facelift for the premium MPV in the pipeline and it will likely make its way to India sometime next year as the third-gen Carnival was discontinued a while ago. It will get an assortment of changes inside and out while the 2.2L diesel mill could continue. The facelifted Kia Carens is a high possibility down the line as well.

4. Kia Compact EV & Electric MPV:

It is no secret that Kia has invested Rs. 2,000 crore to develop and manufacturer EVs in India and by 2025, the brand will introduce two zero-emission vehicles and both will be produced locally. While the specific details are not known, reports indicate that Kia will bring in a compact electric SUV and an electrified MPV.

The India-specific electric MPV and the compact e-SUV codenamed Kia AY will target high-volume sales. The latter could be a sub-four-metre SUV that could sit between the ICE Seltos and Sonet in the company’s domestic portfolio. It will likely have the look of a lifestyle SUV with boxy proportions, muscular body panels and wheel arches, and tall pillars. It should be noted that both EV and IC-engined versions of the AY will be available.